It’s crazy to think that another year has come and gone, just like that.
But while 2023 is already up and running, we need to take one look back to pay homage to the local sports year that was 2022. We had state champions, thrilling moments, heartbreaking defeats and performances that will be remembered for quite some time.
So lets take one last trip down memory lane before turning the page.
The categories the committee (of one) will be handing out this year include — just like last year — Male and Female Team of the Year, Male and Female Athlete of the Year and Performance of the Year.
Here we go!
Female Team of the Year: Amesbury Softball
Right off the bat, we’re starting with the category that arguably had the most/best candidates. In the end, however, it’s Amesbury softball taking home the award for the second straight year.
After falling in the 2021 title game, Amesbury returned with a singular purpose in 2022 and got the job done. Led by its five Daily News All-Stars in Liv DeLong, Alana DeLisle, Olivia Levasseur, Ella Bezanson and Izzy Levasseur, the Red Hawks (24-1) dominated their way to the Division 4 state championship and capped it with a 1-0 win over Joseph Case to claim the crown.
And, yet again, describing the team as “dominant” still feels like an undersell.
It’s why they ultimately are taking home this award over the likes of Amesbury girls basketball and Newburyport girls tennis — who also both won state championships in their respective sports. But, while still an incredible accomplishment all the same, those two teams didn’t do it as convincingly as Amesbury softball.
DeLong and DeLisle nearly had 250 strikeouts combined over just 130 innings pitched, and as a team Amesbury had an incredible 10 batters hit over .300. Eight of those 10 hit over .400, and three of those eight hit over .500. But the most eye-popping stat of them all was the fact that Amesbury outscored its opponents by a ridiculous 292-9 on its way to the title.
Male Team of the Year: Newburyport Soccer
Sometimes the decision is hard. Sometimes it’s just plain obvious.
In this case, there really wasn’t too much room for debate over who the top male team in the area was during 2022. Again, for the second straight year — coincidentally — it’s Newburyport soccer.
But while last year there were worthy challengers, this year the Clippers completely locked it away the second coach Shawn Bleau hoisted the Division 3 state championship trophy high over his head at Manning Field.
You literally can’t beat what his team did.
Happening just recently this fall, Newburyport (23-0-0) completed a perfect season with no losses or ties, and brought home the program’s first state championship after beating Dedham in the title game, 1-0. Caelan Twichell and his school-record 21 goals was chosen as our Daily News MVP, and Henry Acton, James Forrest-Hay, Luke O’Brien, Owen Tahnk and Spencer Colwell were all named All-Stars.
Newburyport scored a school-record 66 goals, and only allowed 6 on its way to posting a school-record 17 shutouts.
Female Athlete of the Year: Liv DeLong, Amesbury
Yeah, there really wasn’t much anyone could have done this fall to catch up to what DeLong did during the beginning and middle of the year.
But, then again, being a staple of two state championship teams is an ultra-rare feat.
DeLong’s 2022 started on the basketball court, where she averaged 9.0 ppg to help Amesbury (21-4) win the Division 4 state title. She was a member of the “Iron 5” starting lineup that logged heavy minutes, and had 7 points and double-digit boards in the 57-31 title game trouncing of Millbury. After the season was over, she was named a Daily News All-Star for the second time in her career.
And yet, athletically speaking, that was somehow her second-best season.
DeLong then went on to the spring, where she led the softball team to its own Division 4 state championship after tossing a complete-game two hitter in a 1-0 title victory over Joseph Case. The two-time Daily News MVP had a 13-1 record with 0.35 ERA and 143 strikeouts on the mound, and at the plate hit .432 with 39 RBI and 7 home runs.
DeLong is currently a freshman at Boston University who is gearing up for the softball season this upcoming spring.
Male Athlete of the Year: Bradford Duchesne, Newburyport
No, this award in 2022 isn’t going to an athlete who played a “major sport.”
It’s going to one of the best, most consistent distance runners the Daily News area has seen in quite some time, and someone who performed at a high level during all three seasons.
Bradford Duchesne.
Last winter, Duchesne was instrumental in helping the Newburyport boys indoor track team win its seventh Division 4 state championship — and first since 2016. As one of the team’s top distance runners, he finished third in the mile at the CAL Open (4:40.81) and followed with a sixth in the event at Div. 4 States (4:38.13).
Duchesne then went on to the outdoor season, where he was named a Daily News All-Star in the 2-Mile and relays. He helped the Clippers win the program’s first CAL Kinney title since 2012 as well as the Division 4 state championship, and at the CAL Open took second in the 2-Mile (10:04.26) and third in the Mile (4:40.13). It all culminated at Div. 4 States, where he took fifth in the 2-Mile (9:50.29) while also running on the first-place 4x800 relay team.
Again, another staple on two state championship teams.
But that was all during Duchesne’s junior year.
Coming back this fall as a senior, he took home his second straight Daily News MVP honor in cross country. Some highlights were earning medalist in all five regular-season meets, winning the CAL Open with a 5K time of 16:10.8, placing 11th at the Division 2B State Meet (16:48.86) and finishing 18th at Div. 2 All-States (16:46.10) out of nearly 200 runners.
Performance of the Year: Avery Hallinan, Amesbury Girls Basketball
During the last CAL girls basketball day of the 2022 season, Pentucket earned a 63-45 win over Newburyport to win the Kinney title. It was a proud game and moment for the Panthers, but it wouldn’t have been possible without one person.
Avery Hallinan.
You see, a few weeks back the Amesbury senior decided to have a career game to hand the Clippers their first loss of the season. And as a result, that final game of the league year had stakes.
Hallinan was simply unconscious from the floor that night of February 1st, nailing four 3s and finishing with a career-high 39 points to lead Amesbury to a 66-52 win over Newburyport. But the wildest part about the night was that nobody who watched the game felt like it took her too many shots to get there.
“It’s crazy because it didn’t feel like she scored that many points,” said then-Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas. “It was after we had went to the locker room after the game, she was like, ‘Ah, I just needed one more point for 40!’ and I was like, ‘Wait, really?’ Everything just came to her naturally with our ball movement, and yeah she did hit a lot of shots. She hit some 3s, but there were a lot of mid-range jumpers and layups as well.” An 1,000-point scorer, Hallinan used that performance to lead Amesbury to the Division 4 state title. She was named our Daily News MVP after the season, and is currently enjoying her freshman year playing for Endicott.
