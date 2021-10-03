The Red Sox are going to the playoffs! After a roller coaster season of highs and lows, the Red Sox finished the job and punched their ticket to the AL Wild Card Game by beating the Washington Nationals 7-5 in Sunday’s regular season finale. The game unfolded amid a chaotic four-way race to the finish, with all four Wild Card contenders playing at the same time. Here is how the day unfolded, in real time.
3:30: The Angels and Blue Jays draw first blood, with Shohei Ohtani and George Springer each going yard to put their respective teams in front. The Angels eventually made it 2-0 and the Blue Jays went up 3-0 in the first, setting the tone for the day early.
3:41: Washington strikes first. The Nationals get a pair of doubles from Josh Bell and Jordy Mercer off Chris Sale to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
4:00: SCORE UPDATE: Red Sox trail 1-0 bottom third, Yankees tied 0-0 top fourth, Mariners trail 4-0 bottom second, Blue Jays lead 5-1 top third. Blue Jays just got a home run from Vlad Guerrero Jr. and are definitely in business an hour in.
4:08: We’ve got trouble. Chris Sale, despite his overpowering stuff, has allowed a lot of traffic on the basepaths and now has the bases loaded with one out. Let’s see what he can do against Nationals veteran Ryan Zimmerman.
4:09: Four-pitch walk to score a run. Brutal. Nationals take a 2-0 lead and Sale’s day is done.
4:15: Take a deep breath everyone! Hirokazu Sawamura needs only two pitches to escape the jam after drawing a double play to end the inning. That could have gotten really bad.
4:19: Rafael Devers! For the second day in a row Raffy goes yard with a deep solo home run to center. Red Sox are on the board and trail 2-1 in the top of the fourth.
4:25: George Springer! The Blue Jays slugger goes deep again, this time for a grand slam to blow their game wide open. The Blue Jays lead 9-1 and are looking real good to force a tiebreaker if either the Red Sox or Yankees lose.
5:00: SCORE UPDATE 2: Red Sox trail 2-1 bottom fifth, Yankees tied 0-0 top seventh, Blue Jays lead 11-2 top fifth, Mariners trail 6-2 bottom fourth.
5:05: After playing with fire all weekend long the Red Sox bullpen finally got burned. Garrett Richards is unable to escape a bases loaded jam and allows the Nationals to take a 5-1 lead. If these results hold, the Red Sox will have to play a tiebreaker against the Blue Jays at minimum, and if the Yankees ending up losing too then we might have total chaos on our hands.
5:18: Joan Adon’s day is done. What an MLB debut for the rookie. You would never know he’s barely ever pitched about High Single-A by the way he looked today. The Red Sox do have something cooking here though. Jose Iglesias and Alex Verdugo each singled to get two men on with one out. The only problem, Iglesias was only batting because J.D. Martinez tripped over second base running to the outfield before the fifth and sprained his ankle. That would be such a random, disastrous loss if Martinez winds up being unavailable for whatever games the Red Sox have to come this week.
5:27: Good, but not enough. Christian Vazquez drives in one after Verdugo beats out a close play at second base, but Travis Shaw strikes out as the tying run to keep it a 5-2 deficit.
5:34: Really intense stuff happening over in New York. That game is still 0-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth, and until we get some clarity there we won’t know whether the Red Sox and Blue Jays are potentially looking at a two-way tiebreaker or a three-team pile-up.
5:46: The tension is starting to build. As I type, the Red Sox have two men on with one out and Rafael Devers at the plate. The Yankees and Rays are still scoreless heading into the top of the ninth. The next few minutes could determine both teams’ fates.
5:49: Single for Devers! That’s three straight hits and it’s a 5-3 game.
5:52: Tie game! Alex Verdugo rips a two-run double into the gap to make it 5-5! He’s 3 for 4 and the Red Sox are back in business!
6:00: SCORE UPDATE 3: Red Sox tied 5-5 bottom seventh, Yankees tied 0-0 bottom ninth, Blue Jays lead 12-3 bottom seventh, Mariners trail 7-2 bottom seventh.
6:11: Yankees win. Man, what a finish. Aaron Judge gets an infield single and Tyler Wade beats the throw home to deliver New York the walk-off win. Now all eyes turn to Washington, where the Red Sox will determine everyone else’s fate.
6:31: Toronto wins 12-4. The Jays certainly held up their end of the bargain, but now they need help.
6:35: Rafael Devers! He’s done it! A 447-foot bomb to dead center and the Red Sox lead 7-5 in the ninth! He’s 4 for 5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored tonight, plus the big home run on Saturday. An absolute star-making performance and the Red Sox are now just three outs away from punching their ticket to the playoffs.
6:53: It’s over! Nick Pivetta pulls the string with a beautiful curveball to strike out Juan Soto, and the Red Sox win 7-5. After all of the bumps in the road, the Red Sox have made the playoffs.
7:00: Man, what a game, and what a season. The Red Sox are on the field celebrating and in a few minutes they’ll make their way into the clubhouse for what an epic and well earned champagne party.
Now, we get to look forward to Red Sox vs. Yankees in a winner-take-all elimination game on Tuesday night. It’ll be the first time the two have played such a game since Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS and the first one-game playoff since the famous Game 163 tiebreaker in 1978. It doesn’t get any better than that.
