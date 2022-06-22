The Big Catch

Look who caught this one as soon as school was out. Amesbury 14-year-old Joseph Celia Jr. had a big day in Newburyport early Monday morning, catching this 40-inch, 20-pound striped bass in the Joppa Flats section of Newburyport. According to his dad, Joe Sr., a 1988 Lawrence High grad, it took “Junior” only 15 minutes to land the huge striper, which was caught on mackerel. And in case you were wondering, Joseph released the fish moments later.