Another season has come and gone in the local high school sports scene, with MIAA state basketball championship games having occured at the Tsongas Center over the weekend and hockey at the TD Garden.
It was a winter season that — thankfully — kept us moving away from the protocols that defined pandemic life, and hopefully that’s a trend that continues moving forward. Teams and spectators started the winter season needing to wear masks at live events, but those mandates were lifted basically at the start of the postseason.
Which leads into this next point.
This winter was also the second season under the new statewide MIAA playoff format. With no more “North,” “South,” “East” and “West” Regionals, schools are still placed into divisions based on size but now can be matched up with anyone in their division across the state. It’s a format that, for example, can see Georgetown girls basketball travel over three hours to the literal other side of Massachusetts to play Hoosac Valley.
In theory and in practice, it has led to never-before-seen playoff matchups.
Logistically, however, there may be some things about the new format — and rating system, for that matter — to tweak here and there.
But, that is an article for another day.
For now, here are your 2021-22 MIAA state basketball and hockey champions and their seeds heading into their respective tournaments. Out of the 16 combined state tournaments between boys and girls basketball and boys and girls hockey, seven No. 1 seeds won titles.
Boys Basketball
Division 1: No. 1 BC High (25-0).
Division 2: No. 1 Malden Catholic (22-2).
Division 3: No. 1 St. Mary’s of Lynn (27-1).
Division 4: No. 1 Randolph (23-1).
Division 5: No. 6 Maynard (25-2).
Girls Basketball
Division 1: No. 3 Springfield Central (21-1).
Division 2: No. 3 Oliver Ames (22-3).
Division 3: No. 2 St. Mary’s of Lynn (25-3).
Division 4: No. 4 Amesbury (21-4).
Division 5: No. 3 Hopedale (22-2).
Boys Hockey
Division 1: No. 1 St. John’s Prep (22-3).
Division 2: No. 1 Tewksbury (22-2).
Division 3: No. 3 Hanover (18-7).
Division 4: No. 4 Sandwich (18-4-3).
Girls Hockey
Division 1: No. 1 Austin Prep (27-0).
Division 2: No. 10 Algonquin (19-3-2)).
