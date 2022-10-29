LYNNFIELD -- With just 90 seconds left and two timeouts -- the ball on the Lynnfield 42-yard-line after a punt -- the Triton offense jogged onto the field and huddled one last time.
Trailing 21-19, the Vikings needed to put together a drive.
"The only thing we were thinking about was all of the hard work we put in over the summer," said quarterback Max Ciaramitaro. "That's the only thing we were thinking about. What we did then allowed us to get to this point, and it was going to be the reason we were going to win this game. We knew we were going to win this game."
In the end, Triton coach Eric Burgos didn't need to use any of those timeouts.
Instead, he watched his team perfectly execute a four-play drive that ended when Ciaramitaro hit running back Jayden Torres on a 9-yard wheel route with 34 seconds left for the game-winning touchdown. Ciaramitaro -- who hadn't played a snap on defense all year up until Friday night -- then came away with the clinching interception on the ensuing drive to seal Triton's dramatic 27-21 win over a tough Lynnfield team.
The Pioneers' last gasp saw talented sophomore quarterback Tyler Adomo heave a pass down the left sideline to what appeared to be an open man. But Ciaramitaro flew in out of nowhere from his deep safety position to make the leaping pick, and toe-tapped down in bounds before falling out into a pile of jubilant Vikings -- ball held high over his head in celebration.
"I just knew they were going deep, they were going to take a shot downfield," said Ciaramitaro. "I read the quarterback's eyes perfectly and saw the receiver coming across the field, and I just knew the ball was going there."
The Vikings (5-3) were under immense pressure in the fourth quarter, but came out looking like diamonds. If the team didn't make a handful of key plays prior, "The Drive" would have never happened.
It started with six minutes left.
Cole Piaseczynski ran in a 3-yard touchdown for his second score of the game, cutting Lynnfield's lead to 21-19. But after what looked like some confusion on the two-point conversion play call, Ciaramitaro was stuffed when Lynnfield's Kevin Connolly shot the gap to make a nice tackle.
Still trailing, the Vikings needed a stop.
And that's exactly what they got. After Josh Rodriguez made a nice tackle for a loss followed by two straight incompletions, the Pioneers (5-3) gave the ball back to the Vikings with five minutes left. Piaseczynski started the drive with a nice 10-yard run, but a huge sack, an incompletion and a short pass had the Vikings at 4th-and-forever from their own 32 with 2:36 left.
Knowing he had three timeouts left, Burgos decided to punt.
The Vikings needed another stop.
"They just looked so unfazed by the pressure of the moment all night," said Burgos. "I'm so unbelievably proud of them."
So Ciaramitaro boomed a punt that got a great roll to the Lynnfield 18, and the defense took the field. Rodriguez and Nathan Miller combined to hold Lynnfield to a 1-yard gain on first down -- with no timeout called after -- and big Luke O'Leary then swallowed up the second-down run. The Vikings then called their first timeout to stop the clock, and on 3rd-and-5 the Pioneers dialed up a pass play that fell incomplete.
Deep in its own territory, Lynnfield had to punt.
"They just took care of plays, bang, bang, bang right down the field and scored," said Burgos. "I mean, to get another stop with a couple of minutes left, the defense absolutely stepped up and handled a really, really good offensive team over there."
Finally, here we are, "The Drive."
Starting from the Lynnfield 42 with 1:29 left, Ciaramitaro hit Piaseczynski on a 15-yard out. The side judge deemed he was tackled in bounds, so the clock kept rolling, but Triton didn't call a timeout. Ciaramitaro's next pass fell incomplete, stopping the clock with about 45 seconds left, but on second down he fired a bullet that only 6-foot-5 Ethan Tate could catch and take down to the 9 for an 18-yard gain. The Vikings called their second timeout of the half, and on first-and-goal it was Torres flaring wide open out of the backfield to haul in the 9-yard TD. Ciaramitaro then faked the run on the conversion, and executed a jump-pass to Piaseczynski for a successful try.
That made it 27-21, and three plays later Ciaramitaro's pick sent the Vikings into victory formation.
"Such a happy ending to a game for him," said Burgos on Ciaramitaro. "He hadn't played defense all year, and to step up and finish the game that way was awesome. He really stepped up as a leader this week and did what we asked him to do, and those guys better be friggin buying him dinner or breakfast or something!"
Triton opened the scoring when Piaseczynski burst in from the 1-yard-line on the first play of the second quarter. Lynnfield responded with a drive on its next possession, but Ashton Wonson forced a fumble and Matt Sauris was there to scoop it for a 62-yard recovery to make it 13-0 Vikings.
But the Pioneers -- the No. 5 team in Division 6 who earned a massive win over Amesbury last week -- roared back.
Senior captain Robert Marley broke off an 18-yard touchdown run to make it 13-7 at halftime, then scored again from 16 yards out on the first drive of the third quarter to give Lynnfield a lead. The Pioneers then capped their 21-point run when fellow senior captain James Sharkey added a 3-yard TD early in the fourth.
Triton, however, wouldn't be denied.
The win could also prove huge for playoff seedings when the pairings get released on Monday. The Vikings came in at No. 11 in the latest Division 5 poll, but with the victory may move up inside the top-8 to be able to host a first-round playoff game this week.
"I've only watched home playoff games, so to hopefully be able to play in one is going to be awesome," said Ciaramitaro.
Triton 27, Lynnfield 21
Triton (5-3): 0 13 0 14 — 27
Lynnfield (5-3): 0 7 7 7 — 21
Second Quarter
T — Cole Piaseczynski 1 run (Liam Friis kick), 11:58
T — Matt Sauris 62 fumble recovery (pass failed), 8:38
L — Robert Marley 18 run (Kevin Connolly kick), 5:17
Third Quarter
L — Marley 16 run (Connolly kick), 9:01
Fourth Quarter
L — James Sharkey 3 run (Connolly kick), 10:39
T — Piaseczynski 3 run (run failed), 6:01
T — Jayden Torres 9 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (Piaseczynski pass from Ciaramitaro), :34
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: TRITON (31-120): Cole Piaseczysnki 15-93, Jayden Torres 4-13, Max Ciaramitaro 8-10, Josh Rodriguez 4-4; LYNNFIELD (28-167): Robert Marley 10-88, Ethan Francis 3-40, James Sharkey 6-19, Tyler Adamo 4-17, Arthur Chiaradonna 1-6, David Tracy 1-1, Joseph Cucciniello 3-(-4)
PASSING: T — M. Ciaramitaro 6-10-1, 73; L — T. Adomo 10-20-0, 76
RECEIVING: T — Ethan Tate 2-36, Piaseczynski 3-28, Torres 1-9; L — Kevin Julian 2-24, Cucciniello 3-20, Jesse Dorman 2-15, Marley 1-8, Sharkey 1-6, Kevin Connolly 1-3
