LYNN — As far as Brady O’Donnell and Max Gagnon are concerned, it’s been far too long since they’ve been able to lace up their soccer cleats together.
About six months to be exact.
That would take you back to the middle of November, when on a chilly Saturday evening down in Norwell the duo saw their high school careers come to an end with a 2-0 loss in the Division 3 quarterfinals. It was a crushing defeat after what had been an historic season for the Clippers. Only one team can win a state title in each division, and the Clippers thought it was going to be them.
But, as it turns out, that wasn’t to be the final chapter.
Tuesday night, O’Donnell and Gagnon got to go to war with each other one last time. The battlefield was Manning Field in Lynn, and the occasion that brought them back together was the 26th annual Agganis All-Star game. Both were selected to play on the North team, and for their final hurrah they helped to crush the opposing South All-Stars, 7-0.
“It’s been pretty crazy,” said O’Donnell. “We both found out we were playing in this game like a week ago. But it’s definitely an honor. and to get to go out there and play with Max one more time is awesome.
“It’s a great way to end the high school career.”
Heading into the game, winning was definitely on the mind of the two good friends.
But, that was really the secondary objective.
Later this summer, O’Donnell will be off to Virginia Tech, while Gagnon is headed to Curry College. Both will try to hop on to their respective club soccer teams, but as far as truly playing competitvely again, Tuesday night was their last chance.
“We definitely want to go out with a win,” said Gagnon. “But getting to suit up with Brady again is what I was looking forward to the most.”
Well, both goals ended in a success.
The two friends got to share the soccer pitch one last time, and it wasn’t too close of an All-Star game after the North grabbed a 4-0 lead at halftime and cruised to an easy victory. Neither of the two scored, but they both left with memories that they’ll cherish forever.
“This is definitely a great experience,” said O’Donnell. “I’m happy that we got the chance to play one more game before our high school careers are over.”
And the All-Star nods for both of them were well-deserved.
O’Donnell was of course our Daily News MVP this fall after he led the team in points with 10 goals and 8 assists. He helped the Clippers (18-2-1) achieve one of the program’s best seasons ever, and was also named CAL Kinney MVP and a First Team All-EMass All-Star.
Gagnon ended his career a three-time Daily News All-Star. A dynamic midfielder, he had 4 goals and 5 assists this fall and was arguably the team’s top distributor. He was also named All-CAL and All-EMass.
Gloucester’s Andrew Coelho was named North MVP after he scored three goals and assisted on another.
Hall represents Triton in Girls All-Star Game
The 26th annual Agganis girls soccer All-Star game also had some local representation.
Triton’s Morgan Hall, who will study next fall at UMass Amherst, was a South team selection. She played some strong minutes at midfield, as the girls game ended in a 2-2 tie.
