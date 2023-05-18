This is setting up to be an epic finish in the CAL Kinney baseball world.
Heading into the final seven days of the regular season starting next week and into the weekend, there are currently three teams tied for the Kinney lead with a fourth — Triton — only a game back. Right now, if the season were to end today, Newburyport (11-5, 8-3 CAL), North Reading (11-4, 8-4 CAL) and Lynnfield (12-3, 8-3 CAL) would all go home sharing the Kinney title.
But, while still an accomplishment, I’d wager to bet that none of those four teams would want that outcome.
Everyone wants to win it outright.
A similar situation happened last year, when a week out the Clippers looked to be well in the driver’s seat to win the title by themselves. But a pair of setbacks to Triton and Pentucket, followed by a loss to Georgetown in the opening round of the beloved Bert Spofford Tournament, and all of the sudden the team was fighting to earn a share. Which the Clippers did accomplish, beating their archrival in the Spofford consolation game to earn a three-way tie with Triton and Pentucket atop the standings.
This year, each one of those four teams still has a legitimate shot.
Newburyport, which used that share last spring to fuel a run to the Division 2 state championship game, would of course love to “avenge” its final week from a year ago and take the title outright. The Clippers have four games left, starting with Ipswich (2-10) on Thursday before Pentucket (3-12) on Tuesday, Triton in the first round of the Spofford next Saturday and either Georgetown (12-3) or Amesbury (6-8) in the second round Sunday.
All season long, guys like Owen Tahnk, Charlie Forrest, Max Puleo, Connor Stick and Jack Sullivan have powered the offense, while sophomore Evan Luekens has emerged in the rotation as a rising star next to Tahnk — and while Forrest has been off the mound due to an injury. If the Clippers can take care of business against the Tigers and Panthers, they’ll enter the Spofford able to control their own destiny.
Similarly, Triton has four games left, but only three of them are in the CAL. The Vikings play Amesbury on Thursday, then travel to play Whittier on Tuesday before entering the Spofford against Newburyport. Currently a game back, though, the Vikings need to beat a Red Hawk team that is finding it’s groove, play well in the Spofford and hope that the three teams ahead of them trip up.
Leading the way for Triton has been senior ace Griffin Dupuis, who’s won four games on the mound and is batting well over .300. Elsewhere, Tyler Egan, Andrew Johnson, Jack Lindholm, Connor Rumph and Josh Penney are all having standout seasons at the plate.
Lynnfield has three CAL games left, with Manchester-Essex (5-9) on Thursday, Pentucket on Saturday and North Reading on Tuesday. If you’ve been paying attention during this column, you should have come to the conclusion that Pentucket has the ability to play a major spoiler role.
But, obviously, that Lynnfield-North Reading game is one to circle.
The Hornets only have two CAL games left, with Rockport (0-14) on Thursday and the Pioneers on Tuesday.
Let the games begin!
