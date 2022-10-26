It’s the final week of the fall regular season.
Crazy, right.
And with it also came the release of the latest MIAA power rankings Tuesday morning, and there are plenty of local storylines to go over. As a reminder, for field hockey, boys and girls soccer and volleyball, the top-32 teams in each division qualify for the postseason, with the top-16 earning first-round playoff games. In these sports, teams can also qualify from outside of the final top-32 ranking if they finish with a .500 record or better.
For football, only teams inside of the top-16 in each division qualify with no .500-record exemption rule.
So lets go sport by sport and see what each of our local CAL teams can do to improve their standing over the final few days — or make their playoff fields entirely.
Field Hockey
Wednesday’s rematch between Newburyport and Triton — at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m. — is for the CAL Kinney title.
The Clippers (No. 4) and Vikings (No 8) are both safely in the Division 3 field, and are squarely in line to host first-round playoff games. The Vikings got a goal from Emmerson Marengi to win 1-0 earlier in the year, but have to come out on top Wednesday evening to earn a share of the Kinney title. A Newburyport win or a tie will give it to the Clippers.
Pentucket (9-5-3) came in at No. 15 in Division 3, and has its regular season finale at North Reading on Wednesday. You’d figure a win over the Hornets for Haley Dwight, Madi Kutchar and crew would earn the Panthers a first-round home game.
In Division 4, Georgetown (No. 12) and Amesbury (No. 29) are both safely in the field ... for now. Ironically, the two teams play each other in their final game on Wednesday, and an Amesbury win or draw should be enough to keep it inside the top-32.
Football
Well, we now have a better idea on how strength of schedule affects rankings.
Newburyport (4-3) stayed at No. 17 in Division 4 despite losing by more than 14 points to a North Reading team from a lower division. The Hornets came into last Friday’s game with double the “power rating,” so the Clippers’ increase to their strength of schedule metric was able to balance out the defeat. Still, Ryan Miles, Jack Hadden and the Clippers need to take care of business against Ipswich (1-6) at home this week, and even then the team might need some help from across the division to get in.
Moving to Division 5, Triton (No. 11) is very much in while Pentucket (No. 27) is building towards the future. But Max Ciaramitaro, Ashton Wonson and the Vikings have a great opportunity this Friday. Lynnfield (No. 5) moved up in Division 6 after a shocking win over Amesbury, and a win over the Pioneers for the Vikings Friday night could boost them inside the top-8 to host a first-round playoff game.
Speaking of which, Amesbury (No. 2) probably lost its chance to be the top dog in Division 7 with its loss. A victory over winless Pentucket on Friday would do little, but should keep Amesbury (5-1) hosting playoff games until a potential semifinal and Super Bowl appearance.
Boys Soccer
Games this week against North Reading, Triton and Beverly is all that’s keeping Newburyport (15-0-0) from an undefeated regular season. Shawn Bleau’s senior-heavy roster has dominated both in the CAL and out — with wins over Excel Academy and Central Catholic attesting to that — but came in at No. 8 in the latest rankings. The Clippers are the lowest-ranked team out of four undefeateds in Division 3.
Elsewhere across the division, Pentucket (No. 46) and Triton (No. 59) are looking to next year.
In Division 4, Amesbury (No. 31) needs a strong finish to hold on. A positive result against CAL Baker-leading Hamilton-Wenham would do wonders, before the team ends its season at Georgetown on Thursday. And speaking of the Royals (5-6-5), who come in at No. 29 in Division 5, two positive finishes this week would definitely be enough. A win and a draw would get the Royals to 6-6-6 on the year, which would meet the .500-record requirement to automatically qualify the team despite whatever its final ranking would be.
Girls Soccer
After more than a week off, Newburyport (No. 3) can claim its second straight CAL Kinney title with wins over North Reading and Triton this week. Deirdre McElhinney, Alexis Greenblott and the Clippers (13-1-0) will then end at Tewksbury on Friday, with a clean sweep potentially enough to boost the team to the No 1 overall spot in Division 3.
Elsewhere, Pentucket (No. 11) is safely in the Division 3 field, while Triton (No. 32) is right on that bubble. The Vikings (5-9-2) end their season with a must-win game at Gloucester before hosting Newburyport on Thursday.
Amesbury (No. 33) is just outside the Division 4 field, but has games against Hamilton-Wenham, Georgetown and Whittier this week to boost that resume. But things won’t be easy against the Royals (9-5-2), who come in at No. 6 in Division 5. Carena Ziolkowski, Olivia Hiltz and the Royals have massive games against Manchester-Essex and Amesbury this week, with a CAL Baker title still up for grabs.
Volleyball
Will matches against Georgetown and Essex Tech this week be enough to potentially boost Newburyport (No. 3) back up to the top spot in Division 3?
Eh, probably not.
But Sophia Messina, Lily LeDuc and the Clippers (15-3) have already won a CAL Kinney title, and are ready to make some postseason noise.
Triton (No. 22) is most likely safe in the Division 3 field as well, with a match against a strong Lynnfield team an opportunity to stamp it, while Pentucket (No. 37) might need some help to squeak in.
In Division 5, Georgetown (No. 17) can certainly earn itself a first-round home game with positive results against Newburyport and Mystic Valley this week.
Field Hockey
Division 3
No. 4: Newburyport (12-2-2).
No. 8: Triton (11-2-3).
No. 15: Pentucket (9-5-3).
Division 4
No. 12: Georgetown (7-8-2).
No. 29: Amesbury (2-13-0).
Football
Division 4
No. 17: Newburyport (4-3).
Division 5
No. 11: Triton (4-3).
No. 27: Pentucket (0-7).
Division 7
No. 2: Amesbury (5-1).
Division 8
No. 29: Georgetown (0-7).
Boys Soccer
Division 3
No. 8: Newburyport (15-0-0).
No. 46: Pentucket (4-9-1).
No. 59: Triton (1-15-1).
Division 4
No. 31: Amesbury (3-10-1).
Division 5
No. 26: Georgetown (5-6-5).
Girls Soccer
Division 3
No. 3: Newburyport (13-1-0).
No. 11: Pentucket (11-1-2).
No. 32: Triton (5-9-2).
Division 4
No. 33: Amesbury (2-12-1).
Division 5
No. 6: Georgetown (9-5-2).
Volleyball
Division 3
No. 3: Newburyport (15-3).
No. 22: Triton (4-10).
No. 37: Pentucket (0-13-0).
Division 5
No. 17: Georgetown (5-11).
