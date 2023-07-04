I promise to make this as quick as possible, because this article is far from the norm that appears in these pages.
But I was inspired by something that took place this weekend.
For those that didn’t see, which I’m assuming is a large percentage of you, on Sunday pro golfer Rickie Fowler won this week’s PGA Tour event out in Detroit, Michigan, The Rocket Mortgage Classic. Besides taking home a $1,584,000 purse, fan-favorite Fowler broke a four-year, 1,610-day winning drought that had agonizedly prolonged since he last won the 2019 Phoenix Open — ironically on the same day the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
So why is this important?
Well, two quick points:
1. I’ve been a massive Rickie Fowler fan since he broke onto the PGA Tour mainstream back around 2010. The “California Cool” kid, the long moppy hair (see my own), the unique golf swing that didn’t look like anyone elses, the one-color all-outfit style — with all-orange on Sundays to honor his college days at Oklahoma State, as well as play off Tiger Woods’ patented red shirts on Sundays — it all did it for a then-teenage Kyle.
So this next point is admittedly biased.
2. But Fowler’s win on Sunday was the most well-respected on Tour this season, and provided a fantastic lesson to all athletes from the pro level, to those in the Daily News area.
Love your craft. Work through rock bottom.
Because boy, have I watched a lot of Rickie Fowler golf over the last 10 years. And from that previous win at the Phoenix Open four years ago until the end of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season last August, it’s been rough, man.
Rock bottom was truly the best way to describe it.
Back at his peak, when Fowler finished inside the top-5 at all four major tournaments in 2014, then won The Players — golf’s “fifth major” — in 2015, he reached as high as the No. 4-ranked player in the world. When I said “fan-favorite” earlier, that was the furthest thing from exaggeration.
Everybody loved (and still loves) Rickie.
The fans, who he would routinely stay late after rounds for to sign every autograph.
His peers.
Advertisers.
Literally everybody.
The winning maybe didn’t happen at a clip prognosticators envisioned for a player of Fowler’s talent and stature — Detroit was just his 6th PGA Tour victory. But for a while he was a staple on top of leaderboards, made multiple Ryder Cup and President Cup teams, represented the U.S. in the Olympics, and appeared in more commercials than Wilford Brimley (RIP) during an episode of {em}The Price is Right.
So, again, why was Sunday’s win so important?
Because somewhere right before the pandemic hit, Fowler’s golf game started to plummet.
And plummet. And plummet. And plummet.
When the 2020 season resumed Fowler missed an unorthodox 6 of 14 cuts, and in 2021 he didn’t qualify for The Masters to miss his first major in 11 years. Things then only got worse in 2022 when he qualified for just one major (The PGA Championship), finished in the final spot in the FedEx Cup Standings, 125th, to barely retain his Tour card, and, in September, had fallen to as low as 185th in the world rankings.
185.
Through it all he was open about his demons on the course, and to his immense credit remained the same person off it. The next kid wearing a flat-brimmed Puma hat looking for an autograph that Fowler turns away will be his first. But it was truly dark times on the course, and it had to have been hard to ignore the outside chatter mocking a guy who seemingly gets pushed so hard in the mainstrem, but didn’t have the golf game to back it up.
“Good news is if he misses the Masters, he can shoot another six commercials that week!” jabbed Hall of Famer turned analyst Nick Faldo in 2021.
But low and behold, out of seemingly nowhere, a silver lining appeared when the entire golf world got turned on its head.
Enter LIV Golf.
Last spring, the new Saudi-backed league gave pro golfers plenty of moral questions to deal with on who was signing their checks, but basically offered triple the salary for half the work. Who wouldn’t be tempted to work less — albeit on a Tour with far less notoriety and respect — and earn more?
Would you do it?
And like I mentioned before, even through the struggles Fowler never lost his popularity with the fans. Rumors spread of an offer between the two parties, and you just know LIV Golf would have loved to land a splash signing of Fowler’s calibur.
So there was his chance.
The game hadn’t been competitive on the PGA Tour level for over two years, so just go grab the bag, and fade off into golf obscurity in a league nobody cares about. Some “old heads” like Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Luke Donald — whose games couldn’t compete at the PGA Tour level anymore — did exactly that, and even LIV Golf’s massive signing Dustin Johnson, who was still at the height of his powers when he made the switch, has always been upfront with the move being simply about the life-changing money.
But Fowler didn’t go.
He didn’t take the easy way out.
He changed clubs, he changed caddies, he changed coaches — going back to his original coach when he broke onto the Tour, Butch Harmon — and he went to work. He saw the road leading away from rock bottom and to “the farm” that you tell children beloved pets go when it’s time, but instead grabbed his pickaxe and decided to try and climb out instead.
And he did.
Before Sunday’s win, Fowler was already experiencing a resurgent season on Tour. He had made 17-of-19 cuts, had 14 top-25s, seven top-10s and was leading the U.S. Open after the third round a few weeks ago before finishing T5. Really, all that was missing for the year to feel complete was a win.
And he got it.
When he holed a 12-foot putt on 18 to win in a playoff over Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin on Sunday, there was no Tiger-like fist pump or scream into the void. Instead, he leaned on his putter, looked up to the heavens, and let out a sigh of relief.
Fowler experienced what the bottom looked like, and now he was back on top.
The world ranking now: No. 23. An incredible, almost unseen leap in such a short period of time (again, 185 last September). A lesson that if you keep going, keep fighting, keep dedicating yourself to improving your craft and your work while remaining who you are, good things will happen.
So Mr. Fowler, I tip my cap.
Much respect.
