We’re only mere days away from the start of the winter playoffs.
Teams need to have their final results reported to the MIAA by Friday, and the pairings for both basketball and hockey will be released over the weekend.
The top 32 teams in each Division make the postseason. In basketball, a team will also make the playoffs if it has a .500 record or better. Those outside of the top 32 that still qualify will play in a preliminary round. Afterwards, the top 16 in each Division will host first-round games.
The latest MIAA rankings were released on Sunday.
Here are where each of our local teams stand heading into the final couple of days of the regular season.
To note, these rankings do not reflect any games that have been played, or will be played, sometime this week.
Boys Basketball
In Division 2, CAL Kinney champion Newburyport (13-7) is currently ranked No. 36.
Moving to Division 3, Pentucket (8-11) comes in at No. 45, while Triton (8-12) is right behind at No. 50. Meanwhile in Division 4, co-CAL Baker champion Georgetown (14-6) is No. 14, while Amesbury (12-8) is No. 17.
Girls Basketball
Pentucket (17-4) leads the local landscape in Division 2 coming in ranked No. 9. However, that does not include a win over Masconomet and an overtime loss to St. Mary’s at the Spartan Classic this week. Right behind it is Newburyport (17-2) at No. 15, with the Clippers playing North Andover Wednesday night and having already notched a win over Danvers this week.
In Division 3, Triton (8-12) came in right on the bubble ranked No. 31.
Moving to Division 4, Amesbury (16-4) is No. 6 without wins over Somerville and Hamilton-Wenham included. Georgetown (8-12) is also poised to make the playoffs coming in at No. 17 in Division 5.
Boys HockeyIn Division 2, Newburyport (11-7-2) came in ranked No. 12, but has earned wins over Shrewsbury and Andover over the past couple of days in the Newburyport Bank Classic.
Moving to Division 3, Triton (5-14-1) is No. 23 while Pentucket (2-13) is No. 38, while in Division 4 Amesbury (6-9-2) is No. 25.
Girls HockeyAfter earning a win over Medford on Tuesday, Newburyport (10-7-2), which was ranked No. 30, qualified for the Division 1 tournament by picking up its 10th victory. The Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover (9-6-2) co-op team was No. 10.
