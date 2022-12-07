Like any sport, the X’s and O’s of soccer can be studied and dissected for hours upon end by both players and coaches. Specific gameplans for each match, set piece plays, defensive shape, it’s all on the table.
But at the end of the day, you have to actually score goals to win.
Which this fall, there was perhaps nobody better in the state at doing that than Caelan Twichell. Although, while the state’s top striker in 2022 is up for debate, one fact we can say for sure is that, for a single season, nobody in Newburyport history has done it better.
When it came down to the most important aspect of the game, Twichell showed his quality with his school-record 21 goals.
“I actually had a talk with one of our assistant coaches before the year, Matt Solazzo, and we made a goal of getting to 20,” said Twichell. “So I guess it was actually a goal of mine. But first, obviously the amount of talented players we had allowed us to have the ball in the opponent’s half for most games. So I had more chances than a lot of other people.
“But I definitely worked on different types of shots, getting better with both my right and left foot, all during the year. So it was a combination of that work and the great players around me.”
Of course, it’s easy to highlight the goal-scorers.
They’re the ones who get their name in the paper the most. They’re the ones who get the most attention. Heck, there’s a reason that all-world French striker Kylian Mbappé is on the cover of the FIFA 2023 video game, and not a goalie. When was the last time you saw a brilliant defensive tackle inside the 18-yard box that saved a scoring chance appear on SportsCenter Top-10, compared to a nifty goal?
But, in reality, there’s a good reason for that.
Scoring goals is the only way you win games. and all Newburyport did this fall was win every single game it played on its way to a perfect 23-0-0 season and the Division 3 state championship. The Clippers scored a school-record 65 goals this year, and Twichell was responsible for 1/3rd of them.
That’s pretty darn impressive.
“He’s always at the right place at the right time,” said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. “Even last year, he came off the bench and still led us with 13 goals. So he’s always had a knack for finding the back of the net for us.”
But there was something else about Twichell’s historic season that made it more special.
He wasn’t just throwing up empty numbers against CAL teams that were scrappy, but not on the same level as the Clippers. He registered three hat-tricks, sure, but never went completely wild and dropped a five or six goal performance against a clearly inferior team.
When Newburyport needed him most, in the biggest moments, he delivered.
In the Division 3 first round game against Old Rochester, his goal in the second half gave the Clippers some much-needed breathing room on their way to a 2-0 win. Then in the Round of 16, he buried chances off assists from James Forrest-Hay and Spencer Colwell to score twice in another 2-0 win — this time over the defending state champions in Norwell that eliminated the Clippers the year prior.
Up next was top-seeded and fellow undefeated Pembroke in the quarterfinals. Newburyport trailed 1-0 in the first half, but Twichell headed in the equalizer off a beautiful entry from Luke O’Brien to fuel the team’s eventual 2-1 victory.
“What’s amazing this year is what he did in the tourney,” said Bleau. “He switched it on and took advantage of every situation. We were in these 0-0 battles and trailing in the Pembroke game, and he came through for us every time.
“And then he capped it off with the game against Stoneham.”
That Stoneham game Bleau is referring to was in the Division 3 semifinals. For 79 minutes that night on Manning Field, Newburyport threw everything it had on the Stoneham net but just couldn’t break through. But, with overtime and potentially penalty kicks looking inevitable, Twichell delivered a final time. With a minute left, Forrest-Hay intercepted a pass and chipped it over to his good friend. Twichell controlled it on his left foot, and sent an absolute rocket from 25 yards out that curled into the upper left corner of the goal.
It was a sensational strike, one that sent the Clippers to the program’s first ever state championship game.
The rest is history.
Was that Stoneham goal his favorite of the year?
“My favorite goal was James’ game-winner against North Reading during the regular season,” said Twichell. “But if I have to choose my own, yeah my favorite was the semifinal against Stoneham. It was the type of shot I had worked on before the season, so it was great to have it come to life in such a big game.”
