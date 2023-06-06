NEWBURYPORT -- It was basically a doomsday scenario for Oliver Pons.
To start this story, we have to go back to the fall of 2021. Pons was coming off a terrific sophomore season with the Newburyport boys lacrosse team the previous spring, finishing fourth on the team in points with 23 goals and 10 assists, and was gearing up for his junior season of football. In general, it was just setting up to be a big year athletically for the three-sport standout (football, hockey, lacrosse), who -- like most lacrosse players -- was hoping for a big junior season to really drive college interest.
Unfortunately, that wasn't to be.
During football Pons tore his meniscus, and was immediately done with his junior sports year. He would miss hockey season, lacrosse season and his senior year of football this past fall while dealing with the long recovery.
It was a devastating blow, especially after such a promising sophomore year on the lacrosse field.
"Yeah it was definitely tough," said Pons. "It was awful having to just sit out and watch your teammates play while you just stand there. I just wanted to be out there with them, playing lacrosse and having fun the entire time, but I couldn't. But it was just something I had to accept and deal with."
But this spring, Pons has returned with a vengance.
Now a senior on the team, Pons was leading Newburyport in points heading into the postseason (26g, 13a), and scored twice in Monday's Division 3 first round win over No. 30 Ashland, 10-4. With the victory, the No. 3-seeded Clippers are on to the Round of 16, where they will host No. 14 Foxborough in a quick turnaround game on Tuesday (5 p.m.).
But if anything, the Clippers have been thrilled to have Pons back this year.
Speaking to his leadership, he was named a captain last year as a junior when he wasn't even playing, and of course was selected as a captain once again this spring. Then when it comes to the Xs and Os of the game, Pons has given the Clippers (13-6) that boost back offensively with a killer shot, and an overall savvy and toughness when it comes to his playstyle.
You've also probably heard his last name mentioned quite a bit over the past half-decade.
His older sister, Maggie, scored 258 goals with 94 assists over three seasons at Newburyport (missed one with the pandemic), and is now a senior playing at Cornell. His younger sister, Lilly, is a junior on the girls team this spring and one of the Clippers' top scorers (36g, 18a), and his youngest brother, Davis, is a freshman on the varsity team.
So lacrosse runs deep in the family.
"He's great," said Newburyport coach Josh Wedge. "I mean, Ollie probably won 10 or 12 ground balls today. He's just so tough, so gritty and works so hard to get the ball back. Honestly, the only reason we won that game was because of our defense and our rides. Our attack rides really hard, our middies ride really hard. The first half we turned (Ashland) over a lot."
Newburyport led Ashland 4-0 after the first quarter, and 5-1 at halftime thanks to a stellar defensive effort spearheaded by Will Gagnon and Jack Hadden that allowed only one shot on goalie Chris Salvatore. Pons and Colin Fuller (3 goals) scored early in the third quarter to make it 7-1, and after Ashland fought back to make it 7-4 at the start of the fourth, Owen Kreuz unleashed a devastating leaping shot that killed any comeback momentum.
Freshman Carter Scott scored his second goal of the game moments later to make it 9-4, and with 90 seconds left Hadden made a great run down the field, faked a pass to fool his defender, got space and ripped a low rocket that one-hopped into the back of the net.
"Offensively we just need to improve a couple things, be a little cleaner and we'll be alright," said Pons, who is headed to Texas University next year and is hoping to play club lacrosse. "We're definitely excited to be moving on in the tournament."
Newburyport 10, Ashland 4
Division 3 First Round
Goals: Colin Fuller 3, Oliver Pons 2, Carter Scott 2, Owen Kreuz, Ryan Philbin, Jack Hadden
Assists: Eli Sirota 2, Kreuz, Zach McHugh
Saves: Chris Salvatore
Ashland (6-14): 0 1 2 1 — 4
Newburyport (13-6): 4 1 2 3 — 10
