Molly Laliberty knows what success looks like.
She’s basically been a part of it her whole life. From leading the Newburyport High girls lacrosse team to two straight Division 2 North titles in 2017-18, to having a decorated four-year career at Tufts University that saw the Daily News All-Decade First Team goalie lead the Jumbos to three Final Four appearances, and two National Championship games.
There really was only just one, teeny-tiny thing she hadn’t yet accomplished: win a national championship.
Well, now, emphasis on was.
Laliberty’s historic lacrosse career ended in storybook fashion last weekend down in Cary, North Carolina in the Division 1 National Championship game. This spring, Laliberty has been a post-grad student and the starting goalie for Division 1 powerhouse Northwestern out of the Big-10, an opportunity she was only able to get after the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility after the lost COVID season a couple of years ago.
And on Sunday, Northwestern — the No. 1 team in the country — throttled No. 2 Boston College, 18-6, to win the program’s eighth Division 1 National Championship and first since 2012. As the final seconds ticked away, Laliberty glanced over to her family and former Tufts teammates who were among the thousands in attendance, then was greeted just outside her net by her new teammates in celebration.
They actually did it. She actually did it.
Laliberty was finally a national champion.
“We all just keep saying ‘Oh my God! I can’t believe that we’re national champions!” said Laliberty. “When the final buzzer sounded there was like a, ‘What just happened’ moment. You go into a National Championship game and you expect it to be this battle, and it really wasn’t.
“We just dominated.”
It’s believed that Laliberty is the first NCAA Division 1 National Champion to come from the Daily News area, and it’s hard to think of a more worthy one.
“She’s 100% a role model for all Newburyport athletes,” said longtime Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder, who of course coached Laliberty in high school. “What she’s done at the high school level, and now at the collegiate level, I’m just so happy for her and so proud of her.
“She’s the ultimate winner.”
‘LAX IS LAX’
Throughout this dream season, Laliberty has developed a go-to line, a catchphrase, if you will.
“At the end of the day, lax is lax.”
In a way, it’s almost turned into a life motto.
As has been documented in The Daily News numerous times, Laliberty truly did have a brilliant career at Tufts. She was twice named the NCAA Division 3 Goalie of the Year and was a First Team All-American her senior year, led Tufts to its greatest season in program history in 2021, and — even though the Jumbos never won the “Big One” — got the team to two straight National Championship games.
But making the move up to Division 1? Now that’s a whole different beast.
“The first couple days of practice I was completely terrified,” joked Laliberty.
Could you blame her, though?
You had legendary Northwestern coach Kelly Amonte Hiller — now a 10-time national champion (two as a player, eight as a coach) — standing on the sidelines, and shots were coming at Laliberty quite a bit faster than she was use to seeing the previous four years.
Hence, before she even arrived on campus, “lax is lax” was born.
“I wasn’t going to kid myself coming in and pretend that it was going to be the same exact thing,” said Laliberty. “But even though the game is a little quicker, and the ball is coming in a little faster, my job doesn’t change. It’s still just lacrosse. My job is to stop the ball, and that’s been the case at every level I’ve played at.”
CALLING HER SHOT
A year ago at this point, Laliberty thought her lacrosse career was over.
In our Daily News story published last August when Laliberty committed to Northwestern, the story goes that she was in Spain having just graduated from Tufts with a dual-major in psychology and Spanish when the realization hit. She couldn’t imagine her life without lacrosse, and as soon as she got back to the U.S., she entered her name into the transfer portal.
It didn’t take long for her phone to start blowing up.
Perennial power John Hopkins were after her services, as was a North Carolina team that, at the time, had just won the national championship. Of course, that was just two of the many Division 1 programs that reached out, and there’s a great lesson to be learned about how talent can be found anywhere you look.
Who cares that Laliberty was a Division 3 athlete?
Lax is lax, right?
And the gem of that August story came in the 11th paragraph, when asked about turning down the reigning champion Tar Heels and Laliberty responded with: “I think we can win a national championship at Northwestern.”
Move aside, Babe Ruth.
Laliberty is the new local example of someone calling their own shot.
And the best part was that Laliberty proved to the entire world that she can play at the highest level. She started all 22 games this spring for Northwestern (21-1) — which lost its first game of the year to Syracuse before ripping off 21 straight — and finished with a stellar 8.60 goals against average and .473 save percentage. She made 7 saves in the second round win over Michigan (8-7), 7 more in the quarterfinal win over Loyola Maryland (16-6) and 8 in the semifinal win over Denver (15-7).
And as you can see by those scores, only the Michigan game was close.
Northwestern’s domination only continued against B.C. in the championship game, with Laliberty only needing to make three saves. But two of those were massive stops in the first quarter, when Laliberty deflected away a rocket coming for the upper right corner to keep it 1-0, then calmly caught a free position to help the team open a 3-0 lead.
As a result of those momentum stops, Northwestern basically cruised the rest of the way.
“It’s phenomenal that it actually happened and we won,” said Laliberty. “This whole year has been amazing, and I never expected how much love and joy I’ve found in the game again at this level. I just keep thinking how lucky I am to be a part of this.
“Whether or not we had won, I still would have gained so much personally from this year.”
STORYBOOK ENDING
Now with an NCAA Division 1 National Championship under her belt, Laliberty has to go down as one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of the area.
An ultimate winner.
Which was something that’s been evident to the people who’ve know her well for quite some time now.
“She’s always been really competitive with herself, a perfectionist,” said Batchelder. “It’s been awesome because in high school I saw her perfectness in the classroom, and how that translated onto the lacrosse field. She’s always set high expectations for herself, and whether it’s been at Tufts or now at Northwestern, she’s achieved at the highest level.”
While Laliberty has not yet publicly stated what her next life chapter will be, it’d be a safe bet to assume she’ll succeed — whether that be with lacrosse, or something else.
And to the young Newburyport athletes, future Clipper stars looking to one day be the next Molly Laliberty, her message is a simple one.
“I would say the biggest thing is to just have fun,” said Laliberty. “It’s a game and you’re suppose to enjoy it. We get so caught up with achieving a goal in the future, and we don’t think about what’s going on now. There were times where I heard myself saying ‘I want to go out there now, I want to play!’ in the lead-up to the championship game, and that was getting ahead of myself and not staying in the moment.
“So enjoy every little thing you do with the game. Whether it be a practice, or a game, enjoy every second.”
