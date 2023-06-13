NORTH READING — The “Mission Statement” was clear from the opening practice.
This was a Newburyport girls tennis team built to repeat its Division 3 state championship from a year ago. The Clippers returned all but one starter from last year’s squad, and everyone knew what the expectations were heading into the spring.
Back-to-back. Nothing less.
Well, Newburyport is now just one win away from making that lofty dream a reality.
In a rematch of last year’s Division 3 state semifinal, the results on the court proved to be the same — if not a touch better for the higher seed. The No. 2 Clippers cruised their way back to the state championship game, sweeping previously-unbeaten and No. 3 Dover-Sherborn, 5-0, on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon at North Reading High.
A little less stressful than last year’s 3-2 nailbitter.
“I’m so proud of them,” said Newburyport coach Jana Schulson. “They came out and performed exceptionally today, and it was fun to watch.”
Still, it’s one thing to set those high bars at the beginning of the year.
Yes, the Clippers definitely brought back the talent to repeat as state champions, that was never in question. But there are so many variables that could happen during the year, like injuries or an illness, that threaten to derail a season. Plus, the mental fatigue that comes with those high expectations can prove too much for some teams. You could “sleepwalk” through the regular season on talent alone, only to get unceremoniously tripped up when you least expect.
So for the Clippers to actually get it done, and get themselves back in a position to repeat as champions, speaks volumes about their focus all season.
“I’m super proud,” said Ana Lynch. “This past winter everyone’s put in so much effort and it’s really showing. Everyone improved so much from last year, so it’s like we lost one senior, but the team has stayed pretty much the same.”
A junior, Lynch wasted no time in her match Tuesday afternoon.
She blasted through her third singles match, 6-0, 6-0, and was done to start watching her teammates well before anyone else finished. Also, now through four playoff games, Newburyport (19-3) is yet to lose a single match.
Up next to finish was Caroline Schulson at first singles. The senior Quinnipiac commit was leading 2-1 in the first game, but didn’t lose a set the rest of the way in winning, 6-1, 6-0. Then about 20 minutes later, the first doubles team of Delaney Woekel and Carly McDermott sealed the deal for the Clippers with a 6-3, 6-1 win. With a growing crowd watching, the second doubles team of Bridgette Mellete and Lauren Brennan won in a tiebreaker (7-6 (7-0), 2-6, 10-8), then Harper Bradshaw won a two-set marathon at second singles (7-6, 7-6) to complete the sweep.
Afterwards, there were of course smiles all around the Newburyport huddle.
But the Clippers know there’s still a job to do on Saturday, when they face No. 1 Weston in the Division 3 Finals at MIT (time still TBD).
“We want one more,” said Lynch. “It’ll be tough, but I think we got it.”
Newburyport 5, Dover-Sherborn 0
Division 3 Semifinals
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-1, 6-0); 2. Harper Bradshar (7-6, 7-6); 3. Ana Lynch (6-0, 6-0)
Doubles: 1. Delaney Woekel/Carly McDermott (6-3, 6-1); 2. Bridgette Mellete/Lauren Brennan (7-6 (7-0), 2-6, 10-8)
Records: Dover-Sherborn 21-1, Newburyport 19-3
