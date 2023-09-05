WEST NEWBURY — One of the greatest seasons in Daily News area sports history: In the rearview mirror.
The 18 seniors on that historic roster: Gone.
All of the thrilling moments that made up a magical run to the first state championship in program history: Now just memories.
But don’t get it twisted.
The 2022 Newburyport boys soccer team will undoubtedly live on forever in community sports lore for what they accomplished last fall. Those Clippers broke countless school records on their way to a perfect 23-0-0 record and, most importantly, the Division 3 State Championship. Years from now, don’t be surprised if you hear the team mentioned as an answer during a “Trivia Night” on a random Wednesday at the Park Lunch.
But like any great fantasy novel: What comes next?
Will there be a sequel? and if so, are we talking along the lines of something acclaimed like “The Dark Knight,” or the bombed “Jaws 2?”
Well, for the 2023 Newburyport boys soccer team — and the mountain of new faces attached to it — the only way to go is forward.
“Honestly, I just think we restarted the mindset and everything else,” said senior captain Nolan Smith. “We know we still have good players, so we’re trying not to think about last year. So many new faces have stepped up already, so it’s been awesome to see.”
And so far, the first chapter of the Clippers’ new book looks promising.
It was, as you would expect, a slow start for Newburyport in Tuesday’s season-opener at rival Pentucket’s brand new turf stadium. But eventually, the Clippers showed their championship pedigree and raced past their ALS Cup rival Panthers, 4-0, on a steamy afternoon in West Newbury.
“It’s a new year and a new season,” said longtime Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. “We only have a few guys with state tournament experience on the roster, so it’s kind of an all new team. But we’re trying to keep that winning attitude going. They’ve worked really hard in the preseason, so it was good to see them start out nice today.”
There might have been a bunch of new faces running around in white and red on Tuesday, but it was still the same old Clippers. The same program that has won at least a share of the CAL Kinney title each of the last three years, and finally broke through at the state level last fall.
And that’s a scary sign for the rest of the league.
“Every scrimmage was basically a new lineup,” said Bleau. “A couple solid points were Sean (Gasbarro) the center-mid, Nolan (Smith) in there and then Duncan (Coir), but other than that we’re finding all new guys for spots.”
Yeah, it’s true.
Besides those three guys, all of whom saw significant minutes on last year’s team despite that roster starting all seniors, it’s a brand new Newburyport squad on the pitch. Pentucket — headed by first-year coach Ross Suleski — stood strong on defense early on with sophomore Aiden Napolitano leading the defensive unit in front of fellow sophomore goalie Owen Aalto.
But the Clippers eventually broke through.
One of those many newcomers, senior Sawyer Sperry, finally got the Clippers on the board when he finished a pass from Connor Stick top shelf. Minutes later, Gasbarro found the ball on his foot at the 20 off a feed from Bodie Godtfredsen and unleashed a rocket that made it 2-0 at halftime.
“It was a slow start. We’re still figuring out the team, figuring out spots,” said Smith. “But I think we’ll get it dialed in and be pretty good.”
It was an uplifting end to the first half for Newburyport, and the Clippers kept the foot on the gas early on in the second. After earning a free kick around the 30, Gasbarro’s twin brother, Ryan, sent in a beautiful pass to the box that Smith controlled and finished for a 3-0 lead. The Clippers basically controlled play for the entire frame, and finished up the 4-0 victory with a tally from Coir. In net, it was sophomore Devante Buchierrie pitching the shutout.
So the obvious question becomes: What exactly are the Clippers’ expectations this year?
“It’s one game at a time and keep winning,” said Smith. “Hopefully we win the CAL, and then it’s on to the state championship. There’s always repeat talk, but we’re trying to keep it on the down low. No jinxing anything!”
And how do you curb that repeat talk, Coach?
“We have Lynnfield on Thursday,” laughed Bleau. “And we think they’re going to be one of the top teams in the league, so we need to get ready for that one.”
Newburyport 4, Pentucket 0
Goals: Sawyer Sperry, Sean Gasbarro, Nolan Smith, Duncan Coir
Assists: Connor Stick, Bodie Godtfredsen, Ryan Gasbarro, Smith
Saves: N -- Devonte Buchierrie 1 P — Owen Aalto 7
Newburyport (1-0): 2 2 — 4
Pentucket (0-1): 0 0 — 0
