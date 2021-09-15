NEWBURYPORT -- You absolutely can not, under any circumstance, period, be late for a Newburyport boys soccer game this fall. Even by a few minutes.
If you are, chances are Will Acquaviva has already scored.
But the Newburyport junior can't help himself.
"I hate starting slow," he said with a smile. "I usually just come out with a lot of speed. It's just a mentality thing."
Wednesday afternoon, Acquaviva scored not even 30 seconds into the game to help his Clippers roll to a 6-0 win over Ipswich. Incredibly, it's already his third time scoring in the game's opening minute this fall, and the undefeated Clippers (4-0) have only played four times.
"He just comes out flying," said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. "Other teams are just not ready for the pace. They're just not ready for it at the beginning of the game."
Acquaviva says he doesn't have a special routine during warmups to get ready, he just takes them seriously.
And right off the opening touch on Wednesday, he corralled a ball and sped down the left sideline until he found some space behind his defender. A quick flick of the right foot, and the Clippers found themselves up 1-0 as parents and fans still were filing in to the stands.
"I just took speed down the sideline, got in and took a shot," said Acquaviva. "It was a good way to start. I just like to come out with a lot of speed and usually they're not expecting it."
But while Acquaviva got his guys going early, the Clippers had no issue following his lead in what ended up being another dominating performance.
Through four games this fall, Newburyport has already outscored its opponents 23-1, with its only close game coming in a 2-1 win over Pentucket on Sunday. This, of course, coming off last year's team going 7-1-2 in the pandemic-shortened season while claiming a share of the program's first-ever CAL title.
And this fall's squad returns most of its talent from a year ago.
"Our first goal is to win the CAL," said senior Max Gagnon. "Then hopefully go undefeated and make a state championship game."
Lofty goals for sure.
But the Clippers believe they have a team that can compete with anyone in the state.
And they may be right.
During the preseason, they scrimmaged a Division 1 team in Andover and won, 2-0.
"We talked about how we wanted to build off last year," said Bleau. "They've really worked hard in the offseason, too. So, yeah, I think they have high expectations for themselves for sure."
With that in mind, Wednesday was just another step in what could potentially be a special season.
After Acquaviva's early tally, senior Brady O'Donnell doubled the lead midway through the half off an assist from Kellen McDermott. James Forrest-Hay scored shortly after, and Caelan Twichell -- who was the hero in Sunday's comeback win over Pentucket -- made it 4-0 with a goal just before halftime.
Jack Fehlner and Jameson Brooks notched tallies in the second half to round out the scoring.
Newburyport is off until Monday, where it'll face a stern test traveling to Manchester-Essex (4 p.m.). Pentucket has been the Clippers' toughest test to date, and M-E took down the Sachems 3-2 on Wednesday.
"We want to win states, honestly," said Acquaviva. "We're going for it. We know we want to win the CAL, but we have pretty high expectations."
Newburyport 6, Ipswich 0
Goals: Will Acquaviva, Brady O'Donnell, James Forrest-Hay, Caelan Twichell, Jack Fehlner, Jameson Brooks
Assists: Kellan McDermott, Fehlner, Brooks, Twitchell, Forrest-Hay
Saves: Owen Tahnk 1, Nicolas Chamberlain 0
Ipswich: 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (4-0): 4 2 — 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.