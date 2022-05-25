Paula Garrant was sitting with her family at a local 99s restaurant on the second night of the 2021 NFL Draft, when out of the corner of her eye she just happened to look up at one of the TVs.
What she saw made her scream.
“All of the waiters and waitresses came over to ask if I was okay,” said Garrant. “The whole restaurant was sort of looking at us.”
What she saw was hometown hero, Pat Freiermuth, being selected in the second round, No. 55 overall, by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quite the lifetime accomplishment for the former Pentucket star, who the Garrant family has known for years through their children’s shared experiences of playing sports together.
But something else was at play here.
You see, Garrant’s son, the late Reid Garrant — a Daily News All-Decade football player who died of leukemia in 2018 — was perhaps the biggest Steelers fan north of Pennsylvania. and everyone — EVERYONE — knew about it.
Now go back to 2014, when both Garrant and Freiermuth stood shoulder to shoulder as football teammates at Pentucket.
“When I saw Pat get drafted by the Steelers, I knew then that this was a Divine Intervention,” said Paula. “Everyone who knew my son knew he was a Steelers fan. Right then, I just knew I had to find a way to get Pat involved with our organization.”
And through emails, and some texts back and forth from Pat’s older brother, Tim — who Reid also played with — that’s exactly what’s happening.
The third annual Reid Landry Garrant Foundation Night of Giving will take place on Friday, June 10th at the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury, and Pat Freiermuth will be in attendance. After not having the event live the past two years due to the pandemic, everyone invloved is beyond excited to finally be back in person.
“In September when I was doing a talk with the Pentucket football team and the cheerleaders, which I do every year on leukemia awareness, Tim was there,” said Garrant. “And he played with Reid, and he came over and said some beautiful words on Reid. I said to him that day that I’d love to get Pat involved. So he texted Pat and he responded that he’d love to do it. So that kind of got the ball rolling. We followed up and did a zoom meeting 3-4 months ago, and I really told him Reid’s story for the first time and he listened to everything and said he wanted to be a part of this. We’re all so grateful.
“He’s going to be bringing his signed jersey and some signed balls that we’re going to auction off, and you can get autgraphs, too.”
And, of course, every penny earned will go towards families who are struggling with leukemia payments. Tickets are still on sale, and can be purchased at: https://www.reidsrebels.com.
The event will start from 6-7 p.m. for those who purchase VIP tickets, and last until 11 p.m.
