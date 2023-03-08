If anything, they’ll at least be one CAL hockey team playing in the Division 3 state semifinals next week.
But which one will it be?
Well, if you’re a believer in the sports adage that it’s difficult to beat an opponent three times in one season, then you probably like Triton’s odds Wednesday night. The No. 10-seeded Vikings (13-7-2) have made a run to the Div. 3 quarterfinals, and there they’ll be playing No. 2 Lynnfield at the Stoneham Arena with an 8 p.m. puck drop.
For this late in any postseason run, it’s about as familiar a foe as you could get.
“I think it’ll help us a lot that we know them so well,” said Triton senior Quinn Fidler. “We know they’re a good team. The two games we played were pretty close, they just took advantage of their opportunities. But we feel that we can win and we have a good chance.”
Make no mistake though, Triton winning would indeed be an upset.
Lynnfield (20-1-1) has won the CAL Kinney each of the last two years, and is fresh off a run to the Division 3 semifinals last winter. So you can bet the “unfinished business” narrative is being talked about in the locker room for the Pioneers, who have a four-game winning streak over the Vikings dating back to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Senior Drew Damiani (11g, 18a) was named the CAL Kinney MVP this year, and the Pioneers also get plenty of scoring from the likes of Jack Carpenter (18g, 11a), Will Norton (15g, 5a), Joe Raffa (9g, 10a) and Jarrett Scoppetuolo (5g, 10a).
But it’s not like the Vikings don’t know what they’re up against.
“We know the energy is going to be high, and we’re ready to just go out there and give it our all,” said fellow senior Gavin Colby. “It would mean a lot to us to get this win. Especially since last year, going out in the first round like we did, we were pretty devastated. So me and the other seniors would be hyped if we made the semis.”
And it’s not like the two games the team’s played this year were blowouts.
Lynnfield won the first meeting, 3-1, in early December, then came back and won 4-2 in late January. But the opening matchup was only Triton’s second game of the season — so you would imagine the team has improved greatly since that point to be in this position — and the second was a 3-2 game in the third period before the Pioneers got one near the end.
“We just have to limit our penalties,” said Colby. “Lynnfield has one of the best power plays in the league, so we have to make sure we’re staying out of the box. Then I think we just need to forecheck hard and get a lot of pucks in behind the net. Hopefully we can create some turnovers and take advantage of them.”
Triton finds itself in the quarterfinals after a 3-2 win over No. 23 Beverly in the opening round, followed by a 2-0 shutout of No. 7 Hanover — the defending state champions — on the road in the Round of 16. Lynnfield, on the other hand, has dominated it’s way here thanks to a 5-0 win over No. 31 Foxborough and a 5-2 win over No. 15 Methuen.
But the Vikings are ready for the challenge.
Junior co-captain Jack Lindholm (3g, 15a) enters the game as the team’s top scorer, and Michael Taylor (11g, 5a), Tyler Egan (9g, 7a), Lucas Sullivan (8g, 6a), Josh Hersey (3g, 9a), Andrew Johnson (6g, 5a) and Cal Wardwell (2g, 8a) are all threats to find the back of the net. Sophomore goalie Gavin Marengi stood tall in the third period against Danvers then pitched the shutout against Hanover, but the Vikings have two excellent netminders between him and Wes Rollins to chose from.
“Good team defense will be key,” said Fidler. “We’re going to have to limit the number of chances we give them if we want to win.”
So, will the third time be the charm for the Vikings Wednesday night?
A spot in the Division 3 Final Four awaits if the answer to that question is yes.
