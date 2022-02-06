It’s pretty rare to see three Newburyport natives, and three former track stars, competing at the same college in upstate New York of all places. But that’s exactly the case at St. Lawrence University up near the Canadian border in Canton, NY, which may want to consider changing its nickname from the Saints to the Clippers.
And over the weekend, the trio of Katherine Sheehy, Allie Moore and Christopher O’Donnell all had personal-best showings to help the Saints at the Bomber Invite at Ithica College.
Sheehy, now a junior, won the 5,000 meter in a personal-best time of 18:41.4. She was neck-and-neck with a runner from Geneseo at the midway mark, but kicked into high gear to win the race by 28 seconds.
Moore, a first-year student, set a new personal mark in the 3,000 meter when she crossed the finish line 11th overall in 11:26.95, and O’Donnell, a sophomore, now has a new best in the mile after he finished in 4:51.62.
O’Donnell, whose younger brother, Brady, was our Daily News soccer MVP in the fall, also ran on St. Lawrence’s first-place distance medley relay team (11:15.52).
And for one last local connection, Moore is the daughter of Newburyport indoor track coach Brian Moore.
