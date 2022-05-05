Max LaPointe did it again.
After breaking the Amesbury discus record earlier this spring with a throw of 156-9, the senior pretty much shattered it in Thursday's meet against Ipswich. He threw a 161-4 to, of course, win the event, and he also won the shot put with a throw of 42-3.
Junior Henry O'Neill won the javelin (131-11.50), and the 4x100 team of O'Neill, Max Sanchez, Zach Rome and Jacob Malburg won in 46.27.
Port stays perfect
The Newburyport girls tennis team continued its banner spring on Thursday.
The second doubles team of Harper Bradshaw and Carly McDermott won a perfect game, 6-0, 6-0, as the Clippers took down Lynnfield, 4-1. The undefeated Clippers (8-0) also got wins from Caroline Schulson at first singles (6-0, 6-1), Kat O'Connor at third singles (6-1, 6-1) and Delaney Woekel and Sydney Gediman at first doubles (6-3, 6-3).
Pentucket sweeps Triton
The final scoreboard won't tell the whole story, but the Pentucket girls tennis team had to win some marathon matches to sweep Triton, 5-0, on Thursday.
Most notably, Ava Spencer won a great duel against Riley Bell at second singles (4-6, 6-4, 6-3), and Zoey Davis and Neila Jones put on a show at third singles that was eventially won by Davis, 5-7 (7-2), 7-5 (7-3), 11-9.
Pentucket also got wins from Parker Greason at first singles (6-1, 6-0), Sydney Matthews and Lizzie Kershaw at first doubles (6-0, 6-3) and Leah Farris and Kate Gerish at second doubles (6-1, 7-5).
