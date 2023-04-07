Thursday, April 6 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 13, Matignon 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (13): Gilbo cf 4-3-4, Willis 2b 3-1-0, Lee p/3b 4-0-1, Healy cr 0-2-0, Gioia lf 4-0-1, T. Gilmore ss 2-1-1, Thompson 3b/rf 3-2-1, Z. Gilmore 1b 3-2-3, Gilstein c 2-1-2, Harris cr 0-1-0, Giguere rf 0-0-0, Thibeault p 0-0-0. Totals 29-13-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Gilbo 2, Lee 2, Z. Gilmore 2, Willis, T. Gilmore, Thompson, Gilstein
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Lee;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Matignon: 0021000 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (2-0): 4212310 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 11, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (11): L. Arsenault lf 5-0-2, D. Scialdone cf 5-2-3, Kimball p 3-2-2, W. Arsenault c 4-1-1, Bartniski 1b 4-1-2, Belisle 3b 3-0-1, Roberts 2b 3-0-0, McNally rf 1-3-1, Fortier ss 3-1-0, Anderson ph 1-1-1, Nash ph 0-1-0. Totals
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Scialdone 3, Kimball 2, L. Arsenult 2, Bartniski 2, Belisle
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Kimball;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (1-0): 151022 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier: 000000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 6, Ipswich 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (6): Lennon cf 2-1-1, Rumph ss 3-0-0, Johnson c 2-2-0, Egan 1b 4-1-2, Bonasera 3b 3-1-2, Lindholm lf 3-0-0, Dupuis p 3-0-1, Fraser 2b 2-0-0, Piaseczynski rf 2-1-0. Totals 24-6-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Bonasera 2, Johnson, Egan, Dupuis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Dupuis;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (1-0): 0003102 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich: 2000001 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 10, Lynn Tech 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Max White 5, Andrew Baker 2, Ben Berg, Grady Hagan, Chase Linsey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Brady Cooper 3, White 2, Hagan 2, Berg
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Amesbury 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 15, Lynnfield 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (15): Morrissey cf 5-0-0, Bolcome lf 3-3-2, Rogers lf 1-0-0, Keefe ss 4-4-4, Habib c 4-1-2, LaVallee 3b 3-2-2, Dowell p/rf 4-2-1, Richmond rf 0-0-0, Puleo 2b 3-2-2, Devivo rf 1-1-0, Meleedy p 1-0-0, Quintiliani 1b 4-0-0. Totals 33-15-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Keefe 4, Puleo 4, Dowell 2, Morrissey, Habib, LaVallee, Quintiliani
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>HR: E. Keefe
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Dowell;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield (1-1): 0041200 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (1-1): 2153310 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 16, Manchester 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (16): J. Bennett 2b 4-1-1, C. Catarius ss 4-2-1, L. Celia rf 4-3-2, E. DeLisle c 4-2-1, A. Donnell 4-0-0, R. Franey 1b 4-1-2, L. Hunt lf 0-0-0, A. LeBlanc 3b 4-0-1, I. Levasseur p 4-4-3, M. Metcalf cf 0-0-0, A. Zagler of/2b 0-0-0, C. Costigan rf 3-1-2. Totals 35-16-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Levasseur 4, LeBlanc, Franey, DeLisle, Celia, Catarius
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Levasseur;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Amesbury 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 5, Newburyport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Local winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. (); 2. (); 3. ()
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. (); 2. ();
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 4, Lynnfield 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-1); 2. Harper Bradshaw (6-2, 6-2);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Ana Lynch/Carly McDermott (6-0, 6-1); 2. Bridgette Mellet/Lauren Brennan (6-0, 6-2);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 1-0
