Come Saturday afternoon, probably right before the clock hits 12 p.m., there will be a handful of numbers running through the minds of the Amesbury girls basketball team. What’s the number of the Millbury girl they’re going to guard? How many more minutes before the game starts? How many people are going to be in the Tsongas Center stands?
But, one number will matter more than all the rest.
32.
That’s the number of consecutive minutes of good basketball No. 4 Amesbury (20-4) will have to string together to beat No. 10 Millbury (19-5) and win the Division 4 state championship. If it does that, then the team will be bringing some extra hardware with them on the bus ride back home from Lowell.
And, more importantly, it would fulfill a dream that seniors McKenna Hallinan, Avery Hallinan, Liv DeLong and Gabby Redford have had together since the second grade.
“Honestly, it would mean everything,” said McKenna Hallinan. “This is what we’ve been working for since the second grade. But it’s not just the seniors. This whole team is so close and so excited. Everyone has worked so well together this year, from winning our fourth straight CAL title to winning the Spartan Classic for the first time ever.
“So adding a state championship to that would be incredible.”
It won’t be easy, but Amesbury will be ready.
Avery Hallinan (area-high 22.5 ppg) is coming off a 29-point performance in a win over South Hadley in Tuesday’s D4 state semifinal. Her sister, McKenna (5.0 ppg), runs the point along with Gabby Redford (10.1 ppg 35 3s) and can rebound, and both DeLong (9.0 ppg) and junior Sami Kimball (4.7 ppg) can control the paint and had at least 3 blocks in the semis win. Those are Amesbury’s “Iron 5,” but Cali Catarius, Ellie Marden and Emma Dollas have each come off the bench and provided good minutes.
Defensively, Amesbury has held its opponents to just 43.3 points per game over their four-game playoff win streak.
“We’ve had good matchups and we’ve been getting better at switching at the right times and communicating on defense,” said Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas. “On offense we’ve got to make sure that we move the ball, and that’s every game. We have to make the defense move and get good looks.”
And Amesbury will come in to the state championship rather battle-tested.
Besides playing in the CAL against tough teams like Newburyport and Pentucket, Tuesday’s state semifinal was almost a doomsday scenario. Both DeLong and Kimball had foul trouble in the first half, and Avery Hallinan fouled out with five minutes left and her team up 10. But, thanks in large part to the clutch free throws of McKenna (7-for-8 in final 90 seconds) and the poise and shot selection of Redford, DeLong and Kimball, Amesbury was able to hold on and not allow it to get too nerve-wracking down the stretch.
Millbury knocked off No. 3 Lunenberg, 46-33, in its semifinal and was led by junior Bianca Vincequere’s 18 points. The Woolies have the size to compete with Redford and Kimball, but can also shoot the 3-pointer just as well.
“They’re a good team. They can really shoot,” said Dollas, who went to scout Millbury’s semifinal game Wednesday night. “They’ve got a really balanced core. In many ways, they’re very similar to us. When they’re left open, when you leave them uncovered, they can knock down a lot of shots. So we’re going to need to be ready defensively.”
There’s also the topic of history heading into the game.
As freshman and sophomores, the four Amesbury captains made the — then — Division 3 North finals (a state quarterfinal) at the Tsongas Center, and lost both times to state power St. Mary’s. But the girls on this year’s team know that those games have no bearing on what’s going to happen on Saturday.
In fact, they feel it’ll be an advantage.
“I think all of us are really excited to get to this point and to get another chance to play there,” said McKenna. “We’ve always been stopped by St. Mary’s, but the first time we played them our top scorer Flannery (O’Connor) was hurt. and I think the fact that all four of the seniors and Sami have all had a chance to play at the Tsongas before will help. We all already know what the experience is going to be like and what to expect.”
Come tipoff, Amesbury will be as focused as it has been this entire season.
But, beforehand, there was still some time to reflect on the journey it’s taken to even get here.
“It’s crazy,” said McKenna. “We’re all so grateful to get here. All four of the senior captains have wanted to go to the state championship together since we were in the second grade. We’ve always talked about it and had it as our goal. and I know it’s basically every team’s goal every year to make the state championship.
“So it really is just crazy to think that we’ve got there.”
