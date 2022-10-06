NEWBURYPORT — When Newburyport volleyball coach Lori Solazzo saw the latest MIAA power rankings Tuesday afternoon, she didn’t have to scroll down too far in Division 3 to find her Clippers.
In fact, they were right there staring at her at No. 1.
Solazzo rushed to print out copies of the historic moment before practice later that day, and when she did meet the team she gave them each one to take home to keep.
“I said ‘You frame this and you remember that you’re the first team in school history to ever be on the top of that list!’” said Solazzo.
Huh, the No. 1 team in Division 3?
Not too bad for a program that’s only six years old!
Flash forward to Wednesday night, and how did Newburyport respond in its first game action with its newly-minted ranking? Well, as it turns out, pretty darn good! Captains Sophia Messina and Viive Godtfredsen led the way with eight kills each, and the Clippers swept their way past visiting Bishop Fenwick, 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-18).
With the win, the Clippers (12-1) only improved upon the program’s best ever start to a season.
“It was definitely very exciting,” said Messina, a returning Daily News All-Star. “Yeah yesterday at practice, she came in with a printed piece of paper and we were at the top of the list and she said, ‘Here we are, guys, first time in Newburyport volleyball history!’ Which was really exciting. But we can’t take anything for granted, that’s for sure.”
So how has Newburyport been doing this?
To give the cliché but true answer, a lot of hard work. Messina’s talent was well-known coming into the year, but her fellow seniors in Godtfredsen and Emma Foley have stepped up to being impact players on the line. Godtfredsen has consistently been a team leader in kills every match, and Foley similarly with blocks. The trio has paired with junior Lily LeDuc (5 kills Wednesday night) to form a talented and deadly set of strikers, and fellow junior Zoey Calitri has been dialed in with her serves all year.
But, about a week into the preseason, the team got a “secret weapon.”
Senior Beatrice Cortecci — who the team affectionately calls ‘Bee’ — is an exchange student from Italy. She unfortunately couldn’t play back home the past couple of years due to the pandemic, but came to Newburyport with a ton of talent.
On Wednesday, she led the team with 4 aces and 2 blocks, and has made a massive impact all year both on the line and with her serves.
“Everyone loves her,” said Messina. “She’s amazing and she’s probably got one of the best serves if not the best serve on the team. I looked at the stat sheet real quick and she had the most aces tonight. She’s just a happy person and brings good energy to the team.”
And Newburyport certainly had a bunch of that good energy Wednesday night.
The first set started out 4-3 before Bishop Fenwick (3-8) — who Newburyport beat earlier in the year — called a timeout. But led by an ace from Calitri and kills from Cortecci and LeDuc among others, the Clippers ran away with the set and won it 25-12.
The second set was more of the same, with Emma Foley getting a nice block midway through. Junior Audrey Loughran delivered the final kill to win the set, 25-17, to put her team up 2-0, and the Clippers trailed 12-7 before coming back to win the third set, 25-18, to complete the sweep.
“This was a much cleaner match for us,” said Solazzo. “When we played them last time it was closer, so it was nice to kind of be on top a little more and feel more secure. But now it’s all a mental game. We need to keep focusing on doing our jobs every time we play.”
Newburyport 3, Bishop Fenwick 0
Kills: Sophia Messina 8, Viive Godtfredsen 8, Lily LeDuc 5
Blocks: Beatrice Cortecci 2
Service points (aces): Cortecci (4), Zoey Calitri (3)
Bishop Fenwick (3-8): 12 17 18 — 0
Newburyport (12-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.