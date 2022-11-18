LOWELL -- It was like the Amesbury football team was looking into a mirror Friday night.
Traveling down to Lowell's Cawley Stadium for the Division 7 semifinals, its opponent, top-seeded West Boylston, came into the game with a reputation. Hard-nosed, wing-T offense, disciplined offensive line, run play after run play, and 10-minute drives.
Sound familiar?
It's the style that's mostly controlled the CAL for the past couple of years, and has been the identity of Amesbury football for much longer than anyone on the current roster has been around. But Friday night, the "Bury Boys" got out-Amesburyed.
A tie game at halftime, West Boylston showed why it was worthy of the No. 1 overall seed after the break. While Amesbury repeatedly shot itself in the foot with uncharacteristic, sloppy penalties, the Lions were a well-oiled machine offesnively and pulled away for the 33-20 victory. Junior Jamie McNamara rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, and fellow junior Connor Muldoon rushed for three second-half TDs to help lead the Lions (10-1) to the Divisoin 7 Super Bowl at Gilette Stadium.
Amesbury (8-2) will now try to lick its wounds before ending its season against rival Newburyport on Thanksgiving Day.
"We had to play clean football," said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. "We knew going in that we had to play clean football, mistake-free football, and that it was going to be a physical war of attrition. And it was. Some of our missed assignments in the second half defensively resulted in touchdowns for them. They ran incredible hard, and they lived up to exactly what people said they are. They're an incredibly tough team and an incredibly well-coached team.
"The reality is, I just told their coach that we're rooting for them in the (Super) Bowl because I think they play football the right way."
A program with legit championship aspirations since preseason, the eliminating loss was a tough one to swallow for Amesbury.
After receiving the opening kick, West Boylston methodically drove right down and scored on a six-minute drive that ended when McNamara burst in from the 2. The Lions then forced an Amesbury punt and were driving again, but a nice open field tackle-for-loss from Andrew Baker gave Amesbury the ball back at the 13. Three plays later, junior Michael Sanchez somehow emerged from a pile of defenders and was off for an 82-yard touchdown sprint up the middle of the field.
That made it 6-6 after both teams stuffed the other's conversion run.
West Boylston responded with a drive that ended when McNamara broke free for a 39-yard scamper, but Amesbury answered. Taking six minutes itself, Amesbury ran out the rest of the clock and scored when Luke Arsenault plunged in from the 1 with 34 seconds left to make it 12-12 at halftime. Knowing it was getting the second-half kickoff, Amesbury had the opportunity to pull the classic, Belichick-ian double-score.
But it wasn't to be.
Facing a 4th-and-5 from around midfield, Amesbury elected to go for it and was stuffed. Four plays later, Muldoon got the edge for a 12-yard touchdown run to put the Lions ahead for good. Similarly, Amesbury again drove to around midfield on its next drive, but an incomplete pass on 4th down signaled yet another turnover. And the Lions made them pay, going up 26-12 late in the third quarter when Muldoon was barely touched on a nice counter play for a 23-yard TD.
"You saw us jump offsides, whatever it was, six or so times," said McQueen. "When you're facing 2nd-and-15s and 3rd-and-15s, it's just not the type of situations that we're really built for, or that you want to be in. Especially in games of this magnitude. So it just wasn't out night tonight, but I'm still incredibly proud of this group."
Going from bad to worse, West Boylston recoverd an onside kick.
A big McNamara run set the Lions up at the 14 to start the fourth quarter, and it looked to be over shortly, but Henry O'Neill jumped on a fumble to give Amesbury some life. Nick Marden and Sanchez picked up a pair of first downs, but facing a 4th-and-1, another killer false start penalty made it a much tougher conversion. A likely run play turned into a pass, and an interception gave West Boylston the ball back with seven minutes left.
Not long after, Muldoon was off again on another counter play for a 34-yard dagger.
Marden scored a 1-yard TD followed by an O'Neill conversion with 90 seconds left to make it 33-20, but the Lions recovered the onside kick. Sanchez led Amesbury on the groud with 157 yards on 11 carries, Marden added 41 yards on 12 carries and Christian McGarry led the defense with 6 tackles.
Amesbury will travel to Newburyport (6-4) on Thanksgiving Day for a 10 a.m. kickoff.
"We still have a Thanksgiving game for the unofficial outright CAL title and our Baker title," said McQueen. "So we'll have to take a look at the film like we always do, clean ourselves up, correct some of the mistakes we had tonight, put a couple of good practices together and finish it the right way."
West Boylston 33, Amesbury 20
West Boylston (10-1): 6 6 14 7 — 33
Amesbury (8-2): 0 12 0 8 — 20
First Quarter
WB — Jamie McNamara 2 run (run failed), 6:13
Second Quarter
A — Michael Sanchez 82 run (run failed), 8:22
WB — McNamara 39 run (run failed), 6:13
A — Luke Arsenault 1 run (run failed), :34
Third Quarter
WB — Connor Muldoon 12 run (run failed), 5:32
WB — Muldoon 23 run (McNamara run), 1:10
Fourth Quarter
WB — Muldoon 35 run (McNamara kick), 6:00
A — Nick Marden 1 run (Henry O'Neill run), 1:34
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (40-258): Michael Sanchez 11-157, Nick Marden 12-41, Henry O'Neill 10-32, Luke Arsenault 7-28
PASSING: A — L. Arsenault 1-7-0, 7, Drew Scialdone 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: A — Andrew Baker 1-7
