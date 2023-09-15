BYFIELD — With both the Ipswich and Triton football teams coming off of season-opening losses, something had to give in their Week 2 Cape Ann League tilt Friday afternoon.
Each squad possesses young, inexperienced rosters overall, meaning execution was paramount — and the host Vikings won out in that department.
Led by a three-touchdown performance from junior Jayden Torres, Triton jumped out to a two-score lead at halftime before cruising to a 28-7 victory. Torres finished the game with 159 rushing yards on just eight carries, while hauling in his only catch of the day for a 12-yard score.
"He's a special player. We just have to keep putting him in situations to succeed," Triton head coach Paul Sobolewski said of his lead back. "When he gets just a little bit of a crease, he's usually gone. So we just have to keep learning up front how to block better and unleash him even more."
Sobolewski noted visible improvements from his group following last Friday's 41-7 defeat to Lynnfield.
"I thought the turning point was every kid showed up Monday after that big loss. They were all in the weight room, all 44 kids, and they came in (Friday) with a great attitude," Sobolewski added. "We had a great week of practice and I thought they played really well."
After forcing an Ipswich punt on the game's opening drive, Triton strung together an 11-play drive before stalling out deep in Tigers' territory. But a fumble recovery on the very next play from scrimmage gave the ball right back to the Vikings, and Torres immediately capitalized with a 3-yard plunge over the goal line.
Then in the second quarter after Sam Imlach snared an interception, the Vikings were back in the end zone after a 2-yard keeper up the middle from quarterback Beckham Zizza to make it 14-0.
It wasn't until there was 3:14 left until halftime when Ipswich finally found the end zone — and at that point it was still very much a game. Ipswich used a nine-play, 55-yard drive capped off by a terrific throw and catch from Vin Winter to Will Gromko in the back of the end zone from 11 yards out.
"We've been trying to get Will in the end zone for a while now," said Tigers' head coach Zack Lamkin, his team 0-2. "He's a good tight end for us and we figured if we can sneak him out there from time to time on a pass route, he should be able to get it. He's got a nice big frame — and he's just going to keep growing. He's doing a really good job for us."
The potentially momentum swinging score appeared to give Ipswich life, but Triton didn't wilt. It went right back to work, scoring on a 12-yard passing connection from Zizza to Torres just before intermission to take a 21-7 lead into the break.
"We just need to execute. I mean, we're getting pretty much what we're working on all week in practice but we're just not executing," said Lamkin. "We have a lot of guys moving around right now, we have a lot of injuries, and we're really young. So for us it's not really a matter of anything other than executing."
Although Triton didn't necessarily light the world on fire in the second half, they did more than enough to secure the win. The Vikings forced punts on each of Ipswich's seven second-half possessions (including five 3-and-outs), with Torres breaking off a 63-yard touchdown run down the sidelines to supplant the scoring late in the third.
Ipswich couldn't get much going offensively after recess, managing just 21 yards of total offense (19 rushing yards, 2 passing yards) in the final two frames. Triton did a great job meeting runners at the line of scrimmage and clogging the field in the secondary on any potential pass plays Ipswich threw at them.
"Our D stepped up this week; we've been making a big effort on tackling in practice," said Sobolewski. "We've been making a concerted effort in the weight room since August 18 to try to get our younger kids stronger. It gives them more confidence to come up and make tackles and I think it's paying dividends."
Sobolewski singled out the play of his safeties, Torres and Brayden Lopes, as well as sophomore defensive end Cam McDonald.
"I think he really came into his own today; I told him I thought he was our player of the game," Sobolewski said of McDonald.
On the other side, Louie Harrington led the charge with 54 rushing yards on 11 totes, but he was forced to sit out the second half due to injury. Senior Hayden Fowler stepped in and did some nice things for the Tigers in the setback.
Triton 28, Ipswich 7
Ipswich (0-2): 0 7 0 0 — 7
Triton (1-1): 7 14 7 0 — 28
First Quarter
T — Jayden Torres 3 run (Liam Friis kick)
Second Quarter
T — Beckham Zizza 2 run (Friis kick)
I — Will Gromko 11 pass from Vin Winter
T — Torres 12 pass from Zizza (Friis kick)
Third Quarter
T — Torres 63 run (Friis kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: TRITON (37-255): Jayden Torres 8-159, Beckham Zizza 12-57, JP Trojan 5-15, Athan Eggleston 3-11, Tyler Brosch 4-5, Bradyn Lopes 2-5, Braylon Lupa 2-3, Charlie Mollineaux 1-0; IPSWICH (36-93): Louie Harrington 11-54, Ajay King 9-23, Finn Wright 7-11, Massimo Pinsky 1-5, Hayden Fowler 4-3, Vin Winter 4-(-3)
PASSING: T — B. Zizza 4-11-1, 34; I — V. Winter 3-13-1, 19
RECEIVING: T — Ryan Nolan 2-13, Torres 1-12, Mollineaux 1-9; I — Will Gromko 1-11, Harrington 1-6, King 1-2
