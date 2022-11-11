AMESBURY -- It was quite literally the perfect storm for the Amesbury football team.
Pouring rain. Mud. Slippery grass at Landry Memorial Stadium.
All elements that the team practices in throughout the year, and thrives in when the situation presents itself on gameday. Which, just so happened to occur during Friday night's Division 7 quarterfinal against undefeated Millbury.
And as the rain fell harder during the game, Amesbury hit harder.
The end result was the definition of a drubbing, as No. 4 Amesbury took it to No. 5 Millbury to the tune of a 44-7 beatdown. It's a win that advances Amesbury to the Division 7 semifinals next week, where it'll play top-seeded West Boylston at a neutral site at a time and date yet to be announced.
"It was Amesbury attitude, they just felt it tonight," said Amesbury coach Colin McQuenn. "They love this stuff. We practice in mud most of the year, so they love this and they love playing football."
How well does Coach know his players?
"Oh yeah, the rain was the best part of it!" said middle linebacker/guard Will Arsenault. "We always love playing in the mud, and we practice in it, too."
Friday night, you could tell things could get ugly right away.
The Woolies (9-1), who came in averaging 37.8 ppg and just thrashed Northridge, 49-7, in last week's first-round game, received the opening kickoff but fumbled the snap on their first play. Damien Capone recovered the fumble for Amesbury, and four plays later Michael Sanchez burst up the middle for a 15-yard touchdown.
A Nick Marden conversion made it 8-0, but that was only the beginning of the torment for Millbury.
Amesbury (8-1) recovered an onside kick, and punched in another TD on a Luke Arsenault 4-yard keeper to go up 14-0 in a blink. Which was followed by yet another onside kick, and yet another Amesbury recovery.
"One thing we always say is that you've got to have great practice all week, no matter what day it is and no matter the weather," said fellow linebacker/offensive linemen Aiden Donovan. "Practice determines how you play on Friday night, and we had a great practice all week, it's been going on since Lynnfield (the team's lone loss). That was our game to bounce back from, and it set us up for success."
Drew Scialdone ran in a 10-yard touchdown with just over two minutes left in the first half to make it 22-0, but Amesbuy wasn't done. Thanks to back-to-back sacks from Donovan and Christian McGarry -- set up by a nice edge set from Capone and Andrew Baker -- Millbury had to punt with just over a minute left. Amesbury got the ball at the Woolies' 46, and five plays later Arsenault hit Henry O'Neill in the flat for a 13-yard TD followed by a Arsenault conversion run.
Crazy as it may have sounded in the leadup to a state quarterfinal game, but it was incredibly 30-0 Amesbury at halftime.
"It was all preparation," said McQueen. "I mean, they worked incredibly hard and they felt like they saw some things on film. We talked about those things all week in preparation, and they repped the heck out of it. Great effort from our guys, and our leaders in particular. I told Nick (Marden) and Henry (O'Neill) and Luke (Arsenault) that their energy on Wednesday's practice, our last paded practice of the week, was the best effort I've seen since I've been around Amesbury. When you get special efforts like that, you get special performances.
"We knew (Millbury) was a great team, obviously coming in here undefeated. We knew it was going to take a great team effort, and we were pretty close to as perfect as we could be, especially in the first half."
And if there was any slight sniff of a comeback, Amesbury snuffed it out in one play.
Receiving the second-half kickoff, Sanchez fielded it at the 20, broke a couple of tackles and outran everybody else for an 80-yard touchdown to make it 36-0. Arsenault would add a 2-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to make it 44-0, and initiate a running clock for the rest of the game.
Millbury had just 18 yards of total offense in the first half, and 104 for the game. Of those 104 total yards, 68 of them came on the Woolies' final possession when Sergio Hernandez capped the drive with a 2-yard TD run against the Amesbury backups.
"We're feeling great," said Arsenault. "I mean, we had a great week of practice, probably the best week we've had all year, and that's really all you can ask for."
Amesbury 44, Millbury 7
Millbury (9-1): 0 0 0 7 — 7
Amesbury (8-1): 14 16 14 0 — 44
First Quarter
A — Michael Sanchez 15 run (Nick Marden run), 9:48
A — Luke Arsenault 4 run (run failed) 5:49
Second Quarter
A — Drew Scialdone 10 run (Marden run), 2:14
A — Henry O'Neill 13 pass from Arsenault (Arsenault run) :11
Third Quarter
A — Sanchez 80 kickoff return (run failed), 11:46
A — Arsenault 2 run (Arsenault run), 1:31
Fourth Quarter
M — Sergio Hernandez 1 run (kick good), 5:59
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (43-242): Nick Marden 13-61, Henry O'Neill 11-58, Michael Sanchez 7-58, Hunter Belisle 2-32, Drew Scialdone 4-24, Luke Arsenault 6-9; MILLBURY (27-85): Sergio Hernandez 10-49, Matteus Mateo 4-38, Matt Ramsdell 1-8, Ryan Gleason 12-(-10)
PASSING: A — L. Arsenault 1-4-1, 13; M — Gleason 3-5-0, 21, Matteo 1-1-0, -2
RECEIVING: A — O'Neill 1-13; M — Lucas Friedman 4-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.