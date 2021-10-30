AMESBURY — They may only be 35 helmets strong, but the message that the Amesbury football team is conveying on the field should be loud enough to reach every corner of the state in Division 7.
"We knew what talent we had here," said lineman and senior tri-captain Devin Gannon. "And, I mean, the rest of D7, now they know."
When the Indians beat a Division 4 team in Wayland to start the season, and when they took down an unbeaten North Reading team a few weeks ago, it was labeled as upsets.
But that's just not the case anymore.
The Indians are just good. And they can beat anybody.
And Friday night was arguably the most surprising result in the Cape Ann League yet this season, as Amesbury steamrolled to a shocking 44-0 blowout victory over a previously-one-loss Pentucket team that was turning heads just as much as the Indians.
"Them coming in with a 6-1 record, I think it was a good opportunity for us to put up a lot of points on the scoreboard," said junior running back Luke Arsenault, who was one of the main stories of the night with three touchdowns and another solid defensive performance.
"And we did that. We just played our best."
To be clear, the fact that Amesbury (6-1) won is not the shocking part. The final score, and the way everything looked on the field, was.
And it started right from the opening drive.
In front of their home fans on Senior Night, Amesbury took the opening kickoff and methodically marched on a massive 21-play, 77-yard drive that basically ate up the entire first quarter. The Indians converted three 4th downs on the drive, and capped it with an Arsenault 2-yard run and a Nick Marden conversion.
When Pentucket (6-2) ran its first play, there were 10 seconds left in the opening quarter.
"Just mentally, when you take a whole quarter up it just kills the momentum for the other team," said Gannon. "And we were just able to do it. It felt good to start out that way."
Behind Gannon and Tony D'Arcangelo on that offensive line, Arsenault, Marden and fellow backs Henry O'Neill and Shea Cucinotta where able to perfectly execute that tone-setter of a drive.
Pentucket, on the other hand, watch the snap on their second play fly well over QB Chase Dwight's head for a massive loss, and the very next play Drew MacDonald leaped for an athletic interception to give Amesbury possession around midfield.
And, spoiler alert, the formula didn't change.
Amesbury ran 10 plays -- all runs -- and Arsenault scampered his way into the end zone for his second score of the day on a third-and-goal from the 12. Then disaster struck Pentucket again on the ensuing kickoff, as a fumble -- recovered by Christian McGarry -- set up Amesbury with a 1st-and-goal from the 5.
Three plays later, Arsenault plunged in from a yard out for his third score, and O'Neill -- who had ran in the prior conversion -- found the end zone again on this 2-point try to make it 24-0.
"It was awesome," said Arsenault. "I wasn't scoring too much earlier in the season, but it's been better. Now, we're just going on to the playoffs."
With four minutes to go until halftime, Amesbury had a three-touchdown lead while Pentucket had run just three plays.
And after another wayward snap and a massive sack from Marden, Pentucket was forced into another 3-and-out and a punt with two minutes left. Two plays later, MacDonald lobbed a pretty ball down the right sideline that sophomore Oliver Ferreira hauled in for a 29-yard score to make it 30-0 at halftime.
"I've been talking all year about whether we can play a clean game," said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. "And if we do, we feel like we'll be in a good spot. And we played a pretty clean game today."
Pentucket received the second-half kickoff and went on a long drive to the Amesbury 18. But on a 4th-and-2, Arsenault stepped up from his safety position to put a big hit on Dwight and force the turnover-on-downs.
It was a play that Arsenault himself valued more than the touchdowns.
"He made one of the biggest plays of the game on his fourth-down tackle on Dwight," said McQueen. "That kid is an absolute animal running the ball, and he's got some pounds on Luke, and Luke comes out of coverage and stuck him at the sticks and knocked him back to have a huge fourth-down turnover."
O'Neill found the end zone for a 6-yard score late in the third. Then, on his first carry of the season, sophomore Michael Sanchez broke loose for a 91-yard touchdown with a running clock going in the fourth.
Pentucket, which did get some solid play defensively from Kyle Ventola and Noel Prouty, were held to just 98 yards of offense.
"We're proud of what we did tonight, but now the second season starts," said McQueen, whose team will certainly host a first-round playoff game next week. "They're a fun bunch, they're a great group of guys, and we're going to keep doing what we do.
"And if these fans keep showing up like this, it's going to be a tough environment to play in!"
Amesbury 44, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (6-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (6-1): 8 22 8 6 — 44
First Quarter
A — Luke Arsenault 2 run (Nick Marden run), :12
Second Quarter
A — Arsenault 12 run (Henry O'Neill run), 5:56
A — Arsenault 1 run (O'Neill run), 4:00
A — Oliver Ferreira 29 pass from Drew MacDonald (run failed), 1:14
Third Quarter
A — O'Neill 6 run (Marden run), :52
Fourth Quarter
A — Michael Sanchez 91 run (run failed), 3:40
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (41-309) Michael Sanchez 1-91, Henry O'Neill 10-87, Nick Marden 9-60, Luke Arsenault 12-59, Shea Cucinotta 6-11, Drew Scialdone 1-4, Drew MacDonald 2-(-3); PENTUCKET (16-56) James Igoe 6-28, Chase Dwight 8-25, Johnny Igoe 1-2, Brandon Lee 1-1
PASSING: A — MacDonald 2-4-1, 37; P — Dwight 5-10-0, 42, Caleb Meisner 0-2-0, 0
RECEIVING: A — Oliver Ferreira 1-29, Andrew Baker 1-8; P — Lee 4-42, Johnny Igoe 1-0
