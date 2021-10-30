Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Periods of rain. High 59F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.