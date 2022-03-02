Strictly based on his appearance, even now as a senior, James Scali has never been what one would classify as an “intimidating force” when he steps on the court.
And going back a couple of years, it was even worse.
“He was literally like this tall,” laughed Newburyport teammate Finn Sullivan, while bringing his hand up to about waist height.
Scali couldn’t help but smile after hearing that playful comment. While of course Sullivan’s gesture was exaggerated, two years ago as a sophomore Scali was a lean 5-foot-5, 120-pound string bean running around with the Newburyport JV team. He finally hit his growth spurt as a junior, sprouting up to close to 6-foot, but he was still the last man off the bench for the Clippers last year who scored 12 points all season in 8 appearances.
But Scali’s story is one of perseverance.
“I was definitely sort of a late bloomer,” said Scali. “I started growing my junior year and made varsity, and then I just worked a lot this past offseason. I was lifting a lot, trying to gain some weight to be able to compete physically, and obviously just getting a lot of shots up and working on my ball-handling. and then, in the summer leagues and the fall leagues, just working on my confidence, like wanting the ball more and wanting to score.”
In just a year’s time, Scali has gone from last person off the bench to senior star.
Heading into Tuesday’s Division 2 state tournament opener against Marblehead, Scali has been Newburyport’s leading scorer this winter at 13.5 points per game, and his team-leading 55 3s is second in the area only behind Georgetown’s Jack Lucido (56). Scali broke out with a career-high 34 points in a win over a Division 1 opponent in North Andover a few weeks ago, and has since added 20-point games against Gloucester and Tech Boston.
In fact, over Newburyport’s last six games, he’s averaging 21.8 ppg with an absurd 26 3s (4.3 per).
“It’s been one of the highlights of my coaching career watching the growth of James from a young freshman to just the maturity I see on the court and in the hallways from him now,” said Newburyport coach Dave Clay. “We really started to see how good he was over the summer in the Hoops for Hope league. He was consistently having 20-point games and he kept his poise on the court the whole time. He was just a totally different player than what we had seen from him previously.
“And he’s done it all on his own. He had that hard conversation with himself that we’ve all had at the end of the season, and he put in the work to build himself up into a great player.”
Heading into the season, you figured returning Daily News All-Stars Jack Fehlner and Ronan Brown would shoulder the bulk of the scoring load for the Clippers. and while both of those guys are having good years as well, Scali’s transformation has only helped Newburyport remain a power in the CAL.
Scali was named one of the team’s five captains, and with his lethal 3-point shot and good decision-making as one of the team’s primary ball-handlers, he helped the Clippers (13-7, 11-3 CAL) win the program’s fourth-straight CAL Kinney title. Newburyport earned the No. 36 seed in the Division 2 state tournament, and traveled to play No. 29 Marblehead in the preliminary round Tuesday night (6:30 p.m.).
“I feel like I’m starting to meet my expectations,” said Scali. “I’ve definitely been happy with how I’ve been performing. But as long as we’re winning, that’s the goal.”
From the outside, Scali’s leap has appeared out of the blue.
But those who know the family knew that he had a wealth of basketball knowledge to turn to and learn from.
Scali’s mother, Karen Grutchfield, is of course Newburyport’s girls varsity basketball coach who played her college ball at Division 1 Holy Cross. His grandfather, Doug Grutchfield, is a Mass. basketball legend and a UMass Amherst Hall of Famer (1,257 career points) who went on to be an athletic director and coach for 32 years at Fitchburg High. and his uncle, Kevin Grutchfield, is the current head boys coach at Leominster High.
You want a fun little wrinkle?
If Newburyport wins Tuesday night, guess who Scali and the Clippers will play in the Round of 32?
Uncle Kev and Leominster.
“We’re definitely a basketball family,” said Scali.
Being a late bloomer, Scali is still searching through his college opportunities, which Clay believes will continue to come if playing at the next level is something he wants to do.
But, in the meantime, the Clippers will certainly hope to kept riding Scali’s hot hand to make a deep tournament run.
“I’m happy for the basketball aspect, but watching him progress throughout the past four years, his maturity, that’s where we as coaches find joy,” said Clay. “And it was all natural. Just to see it in the classroom, how he holds himself and carries himself in the hallways, and he’s always been so giving. He gets here early in the morning and helps out the young kids in the weight room. In fact, there’s an eighth-grader that he’s really taken under his wing.
“Like I said, it’s just been one of the highlights of my coaching career to watch him grow into the great young man he is.”
