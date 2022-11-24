NEWBURYPORT — When the Amesbury football team lost to top-seeded West Boylston in last Friday’s Division 7 semifinals, there was plenty of respect shown by both sidelines. The “Bury Boys” knew they’d been beat by the better bunch that day, and all that was left to do was simply tip the cap and walk back to the buses.
But don’t get it twisted, there was still plenty of disappointment.
The second last season ended, there was a confident, well-justified belief that this fall’s Amesbury team would have what it takes to go to a Super Bowl. And not just as a spectator to take in the splendor of playing at Gillette Stadium, but to go out there and win the whole darn thing.
Well, that dream was a game away before Amesbury woke up last Friday.
So how would the team respond from that heartbreak — on a short week — against archrival Newburyport on Thanksgiving Day?
As it turns out, there is a lot of pride in that Amesbury locker room. Led by two 100-yard rushers in Michael Sanchez and Henry O’Neill behind a dominant offensive line, Amesbury ran all over Newburyport to the tune of a 38-14 Turkey Day triumph in the 99th annual holiday meeting between these two crosstown rivals. It’s a win that clinches the second straight CAL Baker title and the second straight Thanksgiving Day victory for Amesbury (9-2), while also ensuring the coveted J. Walter Chase trophy stays in Amesbury for at least another year.
“It was great,” said Amesbury senior Nick Marden, who had two touchdowns. “After last game, we needed to end the season off with a win. Everyone put in their best effort to go out the way we wanted to. It was pretty much just drive all week. As a senior, and all of the other seniors, we all want to go out on a win. Especially against Newburyport, it’s great to go out like that.”
For Amesbury, it was truly an impressive bounceback coming in on a short week.
But Thanksgiving Day, rivalry football will bring the best out of you.
“I’d say our kids were inspired,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. “I think we have some pretty strong values as a program, and not staying down, being a fighter, getting up off the mat is big for us. Not playing two bad games in a row is a big deal for us. So our guys were inspired to get things right. We had to practice well and we had to do it for the seniors. The finality of it all is not lost on us, and the importance of it to the community is not lost on us. So our guys knew what they had to do today, and they went out and did it.”
For Newburyport (6-5), it wasn’t the end to the solid season that everyone in the program envisioned.
But the Clippers never quit.
The program happily welcomed back star senior linebacker Jack Hadden into the lineup on Thursday, but did have to play without junior quarterback Sean Miles who was out with a leg injury. That put Colin Fuller, who started a couple of games this fall, back under center, and after receiving a whiffed opening kickoff at the Amesbury 40, the sophomore led a scoring drive.
Fuller rushed twice for a first down, then hit Bryan Mendez-Heavilin for a 28-yard touchdown. The pass was actually tipped on its way to Ryan Miles over the middle, but deflected right to Mendez-Heavilin who was running a crosser in the other direction. After a Jan Steinkeller PAT, the Clippers had a 7-0 lead.
But Amesbury would go on to score on its next five drives.
Luke Arsenault capped the team’s first drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and his own conversion, then O’Neill added a 16-yard TD early in the second quarter. With Damien Capone, Christian McGarry and Andrew Baker leading the defense, Amesbury was able to force two straight punts and a turnover on downs to end the half.
Arsenault — who was questionable to play after taking a massive hit at the end of the West Boylston game — added his second TD on a 9-yard rush, then Marden burst in for a 4-yard score with six seconds left to make it 30-7 at halftime.
“Over the weekend I wasn’t feeling the best, but I knew that I really wanted to play,” said Arsenault. “So I took the week to recover, really didn’t practice all that much, and was able to come back today. It was just really good to be able to play because it’s such a rivalry. We’ve been playing Newburyport all our lives, and it’s just the best feeling. Honestly.”
With the rout already on, Amesbury took the second half kickoff and drove right down to score on a Marden 2-yard TD run. All told, Amesbury rushed for a whopping 369 yards on the day, led by Michael Sanchez’s 164 yards on 15 carries and O’Neill’s 131 yards on 17 carries. Behind Will Arsenault, Aiden Donovan, Daniel Hutchings, Brady Nash and Kyle Palen on the offensive line, the Amesbury backs had highway lanes to run through.
Newburyport scored with a running clock late in the fourth quarter when Fuller kept it himself for a 6-yard TD. Jack Sullivan led the Clippers with 59 rushing yards on just four carries, and Fuller chipped in 51 yards on a team-high 12 carries.
With two straight CAL Baker titles and two deep playoff runs under their belt, this Amesbury senior class leaves behind quite the legacy.
“It’s a very special group, I love those guys,” said McQueen. “They all bring something a little different personilty-wise, but they’re an incredibly special group. I’m very blessed to have been able to be their coach, and as we just talked about to the younger guys, it’s their job now to carry the torch and push the ceiling.
“We took a big step this year in making it to the Final Four, but we’re still hungry. We want to get more, so those guys will be hungry heading into the offseason.”
Amesbury 38, Newburyport 14
Amesbury (9-2): 8 22 8 0 — 38
Newburyport (6-5): 7 0 0 7 — 14
First Quarter
N — Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 28 pass from Colin Fuller (Jan Steinkeller kick), 10:15
A — Luke Arsenault 3 run (Arsenault run), 4:02
Second Quarter
A — Henry O’Neill 16 run (Nick Marden run), 8:48
A — Arsenault 9 run (run failed), 3:56
A — Marden 4 run (Michael Sanchez run) :06
Third Quarter
A — Marden 2 run (Sanchez run), 8:17
Fourth Quarter
N — Fuller 6 run (Steinkeller kick), 1:20
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (46-369): Michael Sanchez 15-164, Henry O’Neill 17-131, Nick Marden 9-52, Luke Arsenault 5-22; NEWBURYPORT (18-126): Jack Sullivan 4-59, Colin Fuller 12-51, Kane Brennan 1-18, Logan Jones 1-(-2)
PASSING: A — L. Arsenault 1-3-0, 15, O’Neill 1-1-0, 32; N — Fuller 6-13-1, 51
RECEIVING: A — Marden 1-32, Andrew Baker 1-15; N — Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 1-28, Ryan Miles 2-14, Jones 3-9
