No matter the scenario, it’s always difficult to knock out the defending state champs in any sport.
But don’t tell that to the Triton hockey team.
On a snowy Saturday afternoon, the No. 10-seeded Vikings drove down to play a No. 7 Hanover team that stood atop the Division 3 mountain a year ago. This winter, however, there won’t be a repeat winner in the division, as behind a terrific performance from sophomore Gavin Marengi in net, Triton blanked the defending champs, 2-0, in the Round of 16.
It’s a win that advances the Vikings (13-7-2) to the Division 3 quarterfinals, where they’ll face a familiar foe in CAL rival Lynnfield. Puck drop will be on Wednesday at 8 p.m. from the Stoneham Arena. The Pioneers (20-1-1) are the No. 2 seed, and during the regular season beat the Vikings twice by scores of 3-1 and 4-2.
After a scoreless first period on Saturday, Triton got on the board in the second off a goal from Alex Pasquini. Then in the third, it was freshman Michael Taylor scoring off a feed from Connor Rumph to make it a two-goal game.
Hanover got two power play chances over the final four minutes of the game, but Marengi stood tall in net with defensemen Jack Lindholm, Braeden McDonald, Gavin Colby and Andrew Johnson.
Belisle, Amesbury shock No. 3 Winthrop
After its first-round Division 4 playoff win over Assabet Valley on Thursday, Amesbury hockey coach Steve Costa mentioned that it was one of the first times all season his team was fully healthy.
Goalie Tyler Bartniski also said after that 7-4 win: “We had a goal at the beginning of the year that we were going to go to the Garden, and I really want to make that happen.”
Well, that dream is still alive, and the Red Hawks seem to be hitting their stride at the perfect time.
Sunday evening, No. 19 Amesbury shocked the state by upsetting No. 3 Winthrop in overtime, 4-3, in the Division 4 Round of 16. With 43 seconds left in the extra frame, senior Hunter Belisle — the CAL Baker MVP — scored on a wrap-around to send the Red Hawks (11-10-0) to the quarterfinals. It was actually a 3-2 game late in the third before Joey Duggan scored with just over two minutes left to push the game to OT.
A time and date for the quarterfinal game is not yet set.
Amesbury will have to wait a little to find out its opponent, as No. 11 Abington and No. 6 Nantucket play in their Round of 16 game on Monday.
But with how their currently playing, it might not matter who the Red Hawks face.
Plagued with injuries and illness all season, Amesbury is finally healthy at the right time.
“I thought this team was a good team from the very first tryout,” said Costa. “We were 6-2, and then so much sickness went through the locker room, so we never really gelled until the Bank Classic near the end of the regular season. But we’re playing well right now.”
Newburyport girls ousted by Longmeadow
For two periods, the No. 22-seeded Newburyport girls hockey team gave No. 11 Longmeadow all it could handle in their Division 1 first-round playoff game Thursday night. But a strong final 15 minutes pushed the home team forward, and the Clippers saw their season come to an end with a 6-1 loss.
It was a 1-1 game after the first period thanks to a goal from Emmerson Marengi, and after the second the Clippers (8-11-2) only trailed 2-1. But Longmeadow would notch four goals in the final frame to take full command and punch its ticket to the Division 1 Round of 16.
HPNA shut out by Billerica/Chelmsford
The old sports adage that it’s difficult to beat an opponent three times in one year unfortunately came true for the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey team.
During the regular season, HPNA came out on the right side of two one-goal games against league rival Billerica/Chelmsford. But Sunday afternoon, in the Division 1 Round of 16, it was B/C getting the ultimate revenge by earning an upset 3-0 victory over No. 4 HPNA.
In what was a physical game, No. 13 Billerica scored what ended up being the game-winning goal in the opening two minutes. No. 4 HPNA then found itself trying to kill off a 5-on-3 in the second, and surrendered another to make it 2-0 before an empty-netter in the closing seconds sealed it.
Despite the tough end to the year, All-Star goalie Julianna Taylor had a strong game in net for HPNA (13-7-2).
