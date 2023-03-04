Every game, and more importantly every win, has counted this year for the Pentucket girls basketball team.
For a moment, lets flash back to last season. The Panthers entered the state tournament as the No. 9 seed in Division 2, which at face value isn't a bad ranking at all. Until, that is, you consider that in the second round, it most likely means you're on the road to face the No. 8 seed. Which is the exact scenario the Panthers faced when they walked into a hornet's nest in North Quincy, and saw their season come to an end.
But this year, the roles are getting reversed.
Pentucket advanced to the Division 2 Round of 16 for the second straight year thanks to a comfortable 51-34 victory over No. 25 Ashland Friday night, but this time, they don't need to travel just yet. Thanks in large part to winning the St. Mary's tournament during the closing days of the regular season, the Panthers flip-flopped Norwood in the final rankings to get the No. 8 seed. So on Tuesday, it'll be the No. 9 seed Norwood -- the Division 2 state runner-up from last year -- making the bus ride up to West Newbury.
"We played well at the beginning tonight when it counted and took care of business," said Pentucket coach John McNamara. "Now, we know we have a tough matchup here coming up, and thankfully we'll be at home against Norwood. Last year, that killed us having to go down to North Quincy and that environment."
But all of those wins for Pentucket (18-5) this season has led to something else.
When the final buzzer sounded Friday night, it also marked McNamara's 350th win at Pentucket. During his legendary 17-year run with the program, he's accumulated a sparkling 350-61 record with two state championships, and now his team in on a quest for another.
Senior quad-captain Alyssa Thompson paced a balanced offense with 11 points, as the Panthers led 35-10 at halftime. Gabby Bellacqua added 10 points, Audrey Conover had 9 and both Abby Dube and Amelia Crowe chipped in 7.
Pentucket will host Norwood in the Round of 16 Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
"Defense and not turning the ball over are our keys," said McNamara. "The offense comes and goes, but those two things are what we can control most. If we can contain them with good defense, we can play with most teams."
Defense Delivers Newburyport to Round of 16
There was simply no room for the visiting Burlington girls basketball team to operate offense in Thursday night.
Led by 18 points from senior tri-captain Emma Foley, No. 7 Newburyport smothered the No. 26-seeded Red Devils, 56-31, in the first round of the Division 2 state tournament. The Clippers (18-3) led 19-4 after the first quarter, and pushed the advantage to 30-8 at halftime and 48-12 heading into the fourth.
Junior Brela Pavao had a nice night with a career-high 12 points, and both Makenna Ward and Deirdre McElhinney chipped in 7.
Newburyport advances to the Round of 16, where it'll host No. 10 Wayland Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Georgetown Girls Cruise to Round of 16
In total, 11 different players scored for the Georgetown girls basketball team Thursday night.
Freshmen Katie Davies and Neiylah Marcelin led the way with 10 points each, as the No. 5-seeded Royals cruised to a 62-23 victory over No. 28 Bourne in the Division 5 first round. Tyrah Marcelin added 9 points, Carena Ziolkowski had 7 and sophomore Ella Thompson scored a season-high 6 points.
"It was a great team effort tonight," said Georgetown coach Tim Mahan. "The Marcelin sisters and Katie Davies were awesome, and Ella Thompson and Tayla Mariani were sparkplugs off the bench."
Georgetown (13-8) will now host No. 12 Quaboag in the Div. 5 Round of 16 Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. Interestingly, for the soccer players on the team like Ziolkowski, Davies, Meghan Loewen and Avery Upite, it's a "rematch" of the Round of 16 game the two schools played on the pitch this fall.
Newburyport Boys Bow Out to No. 2 Mansfield
It would have been an upset for the ages, but it wasn't one the Newburyport boys basketball team was able to pull off.
Friday night, the No. 34-seeded Clippers saw their season come to an end with a 71-25 loss to No. 2 Mansfield in the first round of the Division 2 state tournament. It was a 37-9 game at halftime, as the host Hornets blitzed the visitors right from the opening tip.
It's not the end to the year Newburyport wanted, but the program is in line to return six of their top eight scorers next year in Carson Gretz (12.3 ppg), Finn Brennan (11.9 ppg), Connor Spinney (11.7 ppg, 52 3s), Ben Corneau (6.0 ppg, 22 3s), Sam Craig (4.1 ppg) and Peter Osazuwa (3.5 ppg).
