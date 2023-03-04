Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 30%.