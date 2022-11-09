Triton Field Hockey 2022

Triton field hockey captains Maya Sullivan, Allison Pugh, Natalie Indingaro and Sammy Kelly are onto the Division 3 Quarterfinals.

For the second straight year, the Triton field hockey team is heading back to the Division 3 quarterfinals.

Wednesday evening, the No. 9-seeded Vikings got an early goal in the first quarter from Maya Sullivan and held on to beat No. 8 Oakmont, 1-0, in the Div. 3 Round of 16. The Vikings will now travel to perennial state superpower Watertown on Friday for a 10 a.m. start to their “Elite 8” matchup.

Triton (13-3-4) coach Donna Andersen also credit Natalie Indingaro, Sammy Kelly, NeilaJones, Devyn Karpenko and goalie Sophie Chapman for their stellar play.

First playoff win since 2013 for Royals boys soccer

Thanks to two second-half goals from Jackson Lasquade, the Georgetown boys soccer team was able to beat North High, 2-1, in Wednesday’s Division 5 first round. It was the first playoff win since 2013 for the No. 16-seed Royals (8-6-5), and sent them on to the Division 5 Round of 16.

There, they’ll play top-seeded Bromfield School on Friday at 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s Results

Field Hockey

Division 3 Round of 16

Triton 1, Oakmont 0

Boys Soccer

Division 5 First Round

Georgetown 2, North High 1

Girls Soccer

Division 3 Round of 16

Hanover 2, Pentucket 0

Medway 1, Newburyport 0 (3-1 in PKs)

Volleyball

Division 5 Round of 16

West Bridgewater 3, Georgetown 0

Thursday, Nov. 10

Boys Soccer

Division 3 Round of 16

No. 9 Newburyport at No. 8 Norwell, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Division 5 Round of 16

No. 11 Quaboag at No. 6 Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Field Hockey

Division 3 Quarterfinals

No. 9 Triton at No. 1 Watertown, 10 a.m.

No. 6 Newburyport at No. 3 Gloucester, 2 p.m.

Football

Division 7 Quarterfinals

No. 5 Millbury at No. 4 Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Division 5 Round of 16

No. 16 Georgetown at No. 1 Bromfield School, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Division 3 Quarterfinals

No. 11 Greater New Bedford at No. 6 Ashland winner at No. 3 Newburyport, noon

