For the second straight year, the Triton field hockey team is heading back to the Division 3 quarterfinals.
Wednesday evening, the No. 9-seeded Vikings got an early goal in the first quarter from Maya Sullivan and held on to beat No. 8 Oakmont, 1-0, in the Div. 3 Round of 16. The Vikings will now travel to perennial state superpower Watertown on Friday for a 10 a.m. start to their “Elite 8” matchup.
Triton (13-3-4) coach Donna Andersen also credit Natalie Indingaro, Sammy Kelly, NeilaJones, Devyn Karpenko and goalie Sophie Chapman for their stellar play.
First playoff win since 2013 for Royals boys soccer
Thanks to two second-half goals from Jackson Lasquade, the Georgetown boys soccer team was able to beat North High, 2-1, in Wednesday’s Division 5 first round. It was the first playoff win since 2013 for the No. 16-seed Royals (8-6-5), and sent them on to the Division 5 Round of 16.
There, they’ll play top-seeded Bromfield School on Friday at 2 p.m.
Wednesday’s Results
Field Hockey
Division 3 Round of 16
Triton 1, Oakmont 0
Boys Soccer
Division 5 First Round
Georgetown 2, North High 1
Girls Soccer
Division 3 Round of 16
Hanover 2, Pentucket 0
Medway 1, Newburyport 0 (3-1 in PKs)
Volleyball
Division 5 Round of 16
West Bridgewater 3, Georgetown 0
Thursday, Nov. 10
Boys Soccer
Division 3 Round of 16
No. 9 Newburyport at No. 8 Norwell, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Division 5 Round of 16
No. 11 Quaboag at No. 6 Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Field Hockey
Division 3 Quarterfinals
No. 9 Triton at No. 1 Watertown, 10 a.m.
No. 6 Newburyport at No. 3 Gloucester, 2 p.m.
Football
Division 7 Quarterfinals
No. 5 Millbury at No. 4 Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Division 5 Round of 16
No. 16 Georgetown at No. 1 Bromfield School, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Division 3 Quarterfinals
No. 11 Greater New Bedford at No. 6 Ashland winner at No. 3 Newburyport, noon
