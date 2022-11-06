WEST NEWBURY — Needing a spark, who else but Sabrina Campbell was going to step up for Pentucket?
With her Panthers locked in a scoreless tie against a strong Auburn team with 14 minutes left, the lightning-quick senior raced down the middle of the field to try and control a long pass. Fortunately, the ball took a strange bounce over the keeper’s head, and Campbell was able to sneak in behind to score her 20th goal of the season.
Minutes later, she corralled another deep pass down the right sideline, made a move to the front of the net and got fouled inside of the box. That led to a penalty kick, and Campbell confidently walked up and buried No. 21 to double the lead.
Thanks to Campbell’s two goals, No. 13 Pentucket was able to run past No. 20 Auburn, 2-0, in Sunday’s Division 3 first round matchup. The Panthers (13-2-2) will now travel to No. 4 Hanover for the Round of 16 on Wednesday, with game time set to start at 6 p.m.
After a scoreless first half, the potent Pentucket offense finally came alive in the second.
“We didn’t really change too much other than we had to do the little things better,” said Pentucket coach Andy Casey. “In the first 10 minutes we were fine, which created a couple of chances. But we took our foot off the pedal a little bit and were very mediocre for the rest of the first half. So we just reminded them that when things aren’t going well, to play simple, and I think that made a bit of a difference.
“But I think, home playoff game, we hadn’t played in 10 days so there was a little bit of rust, and I think they were a little nervous, too.”
It also didn’t help the Panthers that Auburn goalie Katie Valentine (14 saves) had a heck of a game in net.
Like Casey said, Campbell, Sydney Trout, Riley Bucco and Bethany Cloutier all had decent looks early in the first half, and the Panthers drew four corners. They couldn’t get anything past Valentine for the first 65 minutes, but on the other side of the field Grace Pherson, Lia Goodwin, Jamie Dahlgard and Gabby Bellacqua were strong on defense to make things easy for goalie Ava DiBurro.
But finally, the Panthers broke through.
And their season is not over just yet.
Triton field hockey doesn’t quit!
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Triton field hockey team needed a spark to keep its season alive. Well, the Vikings got just that when Riley Bell scored off an assist from Maya Sullivan to tie up their Division 3 first round game. Then in the fourth quarter, Sullivan buried the game-winning goal off an assist from Sammy Kelly to lift the No. 9-seeded Vikings to a 2-1 win over No. 24 Bishop Stang.
Triton will now travel to No. 8 Oakmont in the Round of 16 on Wednesday (5 p.m.)
Port volleyball fights back to advance!
A fairly dominant force all season long, the No. 3-seeded Newburyport volleyball team got a stern test in the first round of the Division 3 tournament on Friday. Trailing 2-1 after three sets, at home, to No. 30 Bishop Fenwick, the Clippers had to dig in and fiught back to win the next two sets, 25-16 and 15-8, to earn the 3-2 match victory and advance.
Sophia Messina (17 kills), Beatrice Cortecci (16 kills), Viive Godtfredsen (15 kills) and Lily LeDuc (14 kills) were forces at the net for Newburyport, and Cortecci also had 10 aces.
The Clippers will now host No. 14 Foxborough in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
Shaughnessey sends Royals to ‘Sweet 16’
It’s never easy to beat a team three times in one year, but that’s exactly what the Georgetown field hockey team was able to do on Thursday. Led by a goal from Brooke Shaughnessey, assisted by Zoey Halmen, the No. 13 Royals beat No. 20 Hamilton-Wenham, 1-0, in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs.
The Royals (9-8-2) will now travel to No. 4 Monomoy for the Round of 16 on Tuesday (5 p.m.).
Newburyport FH marches on
The No. 6-seeded Newburyport field hockey team got goals from three different players to earn a 3-0 win over No. 27 Dighton-Rehoboth on Friday. Delaney Woekel, Lilly Chorebanian and Morgan Valeri all scored, and Ciara Geraghty had a pair of assists.
The Clippers (14-3-2) will now host No. 22 Weston in the Division 3 Round of 16 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Georgetown volleyball upsets Taconic!
A great story this early in the MIAA postseason has been the Georgetown volleyball team. After earning a win over Prospect Hill Academy in the Division 5 preliminary round a day earlier, the No. 23 Royals traveled to No. 10 Taconic on Thursday and pulled off the 3-2 upset.
The Royals (8-12) will now face No. 7 West Bridgewater in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
