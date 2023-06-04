Chloe Connors defines what being a senior leader and captain is all about.
When you look at the final stat sheet from Triton’s Division 3 preliminary round game against No. 35 Tri-County RVT, you’d find Connors having another terrific performance with six goals along with an assist. But what you won’t find on there are all of the hustle plays in between that propelled the No. 30-seeded Vikings to a dramatic victory, 9-8, in overtime.
With the game — and Triton’s season — in the balance to start the extra frame, Connors did the dirty work to force a massive turnover, which coach Stacey Beaulieu said would have certainly led to the winning goal for Tri-County (13-6). Instead, it was the Vikings (2-17) gaining possession, and Connors would come down the other end and rip home the game-winner to send her squad forward to the Division 3 first round.
Kayla Harrington scored twice for the Vikings, Gabby Siy had a goal, and Ally Pugh, Delaney Quinn and Riley McDonald all had assists. Senior goalie Julia Price also made 10 massive saves to keep Triton in the game when it was trailing early on.
The Vikings will now travel to No. 3 Dover-Sherborn for the Round of 32 on Monday (4:30 p.m.).
Defense propels Georgetown lacrosse
The usual suspects stepped up to the plate for the No. 11 Georgetown girls lacrosse team in Friday’s Division 4 first round win over No. 22 Hull. Molly Giguere had five goals and an assist, and Mary Surette added four goals with an assist to lead to Royals to an 11-2 victory.
But, as evidenced by the final score, the Georgetown defense needs its credit.
With Nayla Anderson, Melania Molis and Abby Stauss leading the back line in front of freshman goalie Katie Davies (8 saves), the Royals were stiffling in allowing just the two goals. Sam McClure won 12 draw controls, and Lyla Schneider had the other two goals for the team.
Georgetown (12-7) will now play either No. 27 Advanced Math & Science or No. 6 Sandwich in the Round of 16.
Port girls tennis sweeps to ‘Sweet 16’
The defending Division 3 state champion Newburyport girls tennis team had little trouble in the opening round of its title defense.
The No. 2-seeded Clippers swept their way past No. 31 Malden Catholic, 5-0, to cruise to the Round of 16, in the process only dropping six of a possible 60 match points. At singles, it was Caroline Schulson (6-1, 6-1), Harper Bradshaw (6-0, 6-0) and Ana Lynch (6-1, 6-2) all taking care of business at 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively.
Then at doubles, the first team of Delaney Woekel and Carly McDermott won, 6-1, 6-0, while the second team of Bridgette Mellett and Lauren Brennan swept their match, 6-0, 6-0.
Newburyport now awaits to either host No. 15 Foxborough or No 18 Wilmington in the Round of 16.
Kimball blasts Amesbury baseball to Round of 16
Trevor Kimball did just about everything for the Amesbury baseball team on a cold and wet Sunday afternoon.
On the mound, the lefty tossed five inning of one-hit baseball with nine strikeouts and no walks. Then at the plate, he went 1-for-2 with a grand slam, two runs scored and the four RBI to lead No. 13 Amesbury to comfortable win over No. 20 Southwick in the first round of the Division 4 tournament, 11-2.
The Redhawks (11-10) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Cathcer Will Arsenault went 3-for-3 with a pair of both runs and RBI, Josh Roberts went 2-for-3 with an RBI out of the leadoff spot, and Luke Arsenault also went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.
Amesbury will now either host No. 29 Whittier in the Round of 16, or travel to face No. 4 Bay Path RVT at a time and date not yet announced.
