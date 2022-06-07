Liv DeLong got the Amesbury softball team hyped up early Monday afternoon.
After pitching a clean top half of the first inning, the senior blasted a grand slam in the bottom half to highlight a six-run frame. She went 2-for-3 with five RBI on the day, and also pitched a five-inning shutout with nine strikeouts to lead No. 2 Amesbury to a 13-0 win over No. 15 Nipmuc in the Division 4 Round of 16.
The first-inning blast was DeLong’s seventh home run of the year.
Sisters Alana and Ella DeLisle both went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Cali Catarius also went 3-for-3 with three RBI. Amesbury (21-1) pounded out 15 hits on the day, helped by leadoff hitter Olivia Levasseur going 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.
Amesbury will now host No. 10 Easthampton in the D4 “Elite 8” on Friday. A time for first pitch has not yet been announced.
MacDonald’s 1-hitter powers Amesbury
It’s safe to say that Drew MacDonald has been locked in on the mound all year.
The senior ace brought an undefeated record and an area-best 0.83 ERA into Monday’s Division 4 first round game, and proceeded to toss a complete-game one-hitter to lead No. 1 Amesbury to a 3-0 win over No. 33 Hampshire. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, as Amesbury advanced to host No. 17 Blackstone Valley in the Round of 16 on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Trevor Kimball went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the win, and Cam Stanley went 2-for-3 and also drove in a run. Amesbury (17-4) scored a run in the second inning and two more in then third, then relied on MacDonald and his seven strikeouts to close out the victory.
Davis’ walkoff walk lifts Pentucket
It may be the quietest way to win a game via a walkoff, but it’s still a walkoff.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, James Davis worked a walkoff walk to send No. 16 Pentucket to a 7-6 win over No. 17 Groton-Dunstable in Monday’s Division 3 first round game. The Panthers trailed by a run late, but Ethan Hunt came up with a clutch RBI-double to send it into extras.
Hunt went 2-for-2 on the day, and also got the win on the mound after pitching a scoreless final two innings of the game with four strikeouts. Kyle Ventola went 3-for-3 in the win, and Max Ligols went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI.
Pentucket (11-10) will now travel to top-seeded Austin Prep for the Round of 16 on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.
Port girls tennis sweeps
It was a pretty solid opening to the playoffs for the Newburyport girls tennis team.
The top-seeded Clippers swept past No. 33 Notre Dame Academy, 5-0, on Monday to advance in the Division 3 state tournament. Caroline Schulson won at first singles (6-0, 6-0), Ana Lynch won at second singles (6-1, 6-1), Kat O’Connor won at third singles (6-0, 6-0), and both the first and second doubles teams of Sydney Gediman and Delaney Woekel and Harper Bradshaw and Carly McDermott won their matches 6-0, 6-1.
Newburyport (16-2) will now host No. 16 Swampscott in the D3 Round of 16 on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Trojan scores 8, Triton advances
The Triton girls lacrosse team got a dominant playoff showing from Kate Trojan.
In Tuesday’s first round of the Division 4 state tournament, the senior scored eight goals and had four assists to lead the No. 11 Vikings to a 19-9 win over No. 22 St. John Paul II. The monster game also put her at 200 career points.
Ashley Silva scored four goals for the winners, and Chloe Connors added a pair of goals with three assists and 15 draw controls. It was also a solid game for goalie Julia Price (13 saves) and the Triton defense in front of her.
The Vikings will now either travel to No. 6 Hamilton-Wenham or host No. 27 Wahconah in the Round of 16. A date and time for that game has not yet been announced.
