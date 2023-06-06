Well, stop if you think this story sounds all too familiar.
A year ago, as we most likely all remember, the Newburyport baseball team made a memorable run to the Division 3 Finals as the tournament's No. 10 seed. Along the way to playing on the last day of the spring sports season, the Clippers upset the No. 7 seed (Hudson), and the No. 2 seed (Medfield) before getting No. 11 Dighton-Rehoboth in the semifinals and top-seeded Austin Prep in the championship.
Nothing came easy.
Flash forward to this spring, and the Clippers were in the midst of a three-game losing streak to end the regular season before finding a little something in the Bert Spofford Tournament. They won a wild game against rival Triton, then got a gem from Owen Tahnk to win the tournament title and ultimately get the No. 23 seed in Division 3.
So a little bit tougher of a road this time, but don't let these Clippers get hot.
The state tournament run started with a comfortable win over No. 42 Southeastern in the preliminary round on Friday, 10-1. Then on Monday, Newburyport traveled down to No. 10 Hanover and came away with its first upset of this year's tourney, winning 3-2.
Yet again, Tahnk was terrific for Newburyport (15-7). The Harvard commit pitched a complete game four-hitter with one earned run and seven strikeouts, and at the plate went 3-for-3 with two RBI. The Clippers -- who only had four hits on the day themselves -- grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and responded with a run in the third after Hanover (13-6) tied it up in the second.
Connor Stick (1-for-3) had the other hit for Newburyport, which will travel to take on No. 7 Weston in the Division 3 Round of 16 on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Turpin (11pts) dominates, Pentucket lax advances
On paper, Monday's opening round of the Division 3 boys lacrosse tournament looked like a tough one for No. 2 Pentucket.
Its opponent, No. 31 Lenox Memorial, came in with a stellar 18-1 record, and had just beat No. 34 Auburn in the preliminary round to gain some playoff momentum. So was this setting up to be a potential trap game for the home team and much higher seed?
As it turns out, no.
The Panthers rolled to a 19-1 victory, getting five goals and six assists from Ben Turpin in what was an epic 11-point performance. His brother, Joe, added four goals and two assists, Nolan Cole had four goals and Liam Sullivan had two goals and six assists as well.
Pentucket (18-2) will now host No. 18 Wayland in the Division 3 Round of 16 on Wednesday at Whittier Tech (4 p.m.).
Gilbo (7 RBI) on fire, Royals roll
The top-seeded Georgetown baseball team had little issue in its Division 5 opening round game.
The Royals only needed five innings to mercy-rule No. 33 South Shore RVT, getting a 4-for-4 day with an impressive seven RBI from Jake Gilbo to cruise to a 12-1 victory. Cam Willis went 1-for-1 with a two-run single, Ethan Lee was 1-for-1 with an RBI and Hayden Ruth was 1-for-2 with four runs scored.
On the mound, Zach Gilmore picked up his eighth win of the season, going all five innings with no earned runs and eight strikeouts.
No. 1 Georgetown (15-6) will now host No. 16 St. John Paul II in the Division 5 Round of 16 on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Conover helps Pentucket cruise to 'Sweet 16'
It was a rain-soaked Monday afternoon, but that didn't stop the Pentucket girls lacrosse team from smiling.
They had every reason to.
Senior captain Audrey Conover led the way with five goals and an assist, and the No. 5 Panthers had a running clock the entire second half in a 17-4 victory over No. 28 Pembroke in the opening round of the Division 3 state tournament. Up next, the Panthers (13-5) will host No. 12 Old Rochester in the Round of 16 on Wednesday. Start time from Whittier Tech is scheduled for 6 p.m., after the boy's game beforehand concludes.
Sydney Trout added three goals in Monday's victory, Cat Colvin had two goals and two assists, and Ashley Gagnon, Kate Conover and Ella Palmer each scored twice as well.
