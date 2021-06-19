The Triton boys lacrosse team opened its state tournament run by eliminating fierce local rival Pentucket on Friday, pulling away early for a 12-7 first round win.
Triton controlled possession throughout thanks to faceoff specialist JP Trojan, who was 15 for 16 on faceoffs on the day. Triton took at 4-1 lead in the first, led 8-3 at halftime and then made it 11-5 after the third before holding off Pentucket's late push down the stretch.
James Tatro, Carson Purcell and CJ Howland all scored three goals for the Vikings, with Jared Leonard adding two with four assists and Thomas Cahill scoring one. Trojan also had three assists along with his big day on the dot and Purcell had two assists for a team-best five points overall.
Pentucket's top performer of the day was senior Seamus O'Keefe, who scored three goals with an assist in his final high school game. Nolan Cole, Ben Turpin, Joe Turpin and Ethan Ferrant all had one goal each to round out the scoring.
Triton (11-2) will now advance to face No. 4 seed Ipswich in the Division 3 North quarterfinals. Triton previously beat Ipswich earlier this June to hand the Tigers their first loss of the year, and the big rematch is scheduled for Sunday at noon at Ipswich High.
Stedfast wins sectional title
Triton's Graham Stedfast made the first day of competition at the Division 2 North sectional meet one to remember, as the UMass Lowell commit broke a school record that had stood since 2005 to win the sectional championship in the 800 meters.
Stedfast ran a 1:57.6 to place first overall, beating out Wilmington's Sean Riley by less than a second to give his team its best result of the meet so far. Among the other highlights from Friday, Pentucket's Phoebe Rubio (5:23.47) and Newburyport's Hailey LaRosa (5:25.82) went 2-3 in the girls mile, Triton's Sarah Harrington took second in the 2-mile (11:42.00) and Amesbury's Ethan Rowe placed second in the boys pentathlon (2,761 points).
Rowe's best finish in the pentathlon came in the 1,500 meters, which he dominated with a time of 4:37.04 (second place was 5:02.83), and Amesbury teammate Nick Marden also won the pentathlon's long jump (20-7 1/4) en route to a fourth place overall finish (2,557 points).
The remainder of the Division 2 North sectional meet will be held on Sunday.
Local baseball teams cruise
All three of the area's baseball teams in action Friday won their preliminary games, with Amesbury beating Wayland 8-6, Pentucket topping Weston 6-2 and Triton blowout out Essex Tech for a 10-0 mercy rule win.
Amesbury piled up 10 hits in its victory, with Drew MacDonald tallying two hits and two RBI while Jeremy Lopez had two hits at the plate plus the victory on the mound in a solid six-inning performance. Pentucket advanced thanks in large part to a complete-game effort by ace pitcher Ethan Hunt, and Triton scored in every inning while Cael Kohan, Cole Daniels and Marco Carillo combined for a five-inning perfect game. Noah MacDonald enjoyed a career day for the Vikings as well, driving in three runs on a sacrifice fly and a two-run double.
All local teams will now be in action on Monday. Pentucket is set to face Newburyport in a rematch of the two rivals' 2019 tournament showdown, Triton will be at Gloucester and Amesbury at Stoneham in the Division 3 North bracket, and Georgetown will open its Division 4 North tournament run against Winthrop. All four games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Harris goes deep
Triton softball's offense erupted in Friday's 21-2 win over Weston, and the biggest hit came courtesy of Haleigh Harris when the sophomore cranked her fourth home run of the season with a three-run bomb. Harris was 1 for 3 with a walk on the day, and among the many others to enjoy terrific offensive performances were Kyla Story, who had three hits with two doubles, four runs and five RBI. Natalie Indingaro also went 2 for 4 with two extra base hits (double, triple) and four RBI, and Mallory Johnson allowed only one earned run to pick up the win. Triton will now face No. 2 seeded Whittier Tech in the Division 2 North quarterfinals on Monday at 4 p.m.
Newburyport boys roll
Newburyport boys lacrosse made quick work of Mystic Valley in Friday's tournament opener, winning 19-1 to advance to the Division 3 North quarterfinals. The Clippers (12-1) will face St. Mary's in the next round on Monday at 3 p.m.
