Boys Soccer

East Boston 2, Pentucket 1 (PKs)

Division 3 Prelims

Goals: Max Markuns

Saves: Tyler Correnti 6

East Boston: 011 2

Pentucket (8-6-3): 010 1

Girls Volleyball

Greater New Bedford 3, Newburyport 1

Division 3 First Round

Kills: Anna Rossi 6

Blocks: Abigail Dwyer 5

Newburyport (9-12): 23192512 1

Greater New Bedford (11-10): 25252325 3

Georgetown 3, Notre Dame 0

Division 5 First Round

Notre Dame (12-9):5245 0

Georgetown (7-12): 252625 3

