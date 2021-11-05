Boys Soccer
East Boston 2, Pentucket 1 (PKs)
Division 3 Prelims
Goals: Max Markuns
Saves: Tyler Correnti 6
East Boston: 011 2
Pentucket (8-6-3): 010 1
Girls Volleyball
Greater New Bedford 3, Newburyport 1
Division 3 First Round
Kills: Anna Rossi 6
Blocks: Abigail Dwyer 5
Newburyport (9-12): 23192512 1
Greater New Bedford (11-10): 25252325 3
Georgetown 3, Notre Dame 0
Division 5 First Round
Notre Dame (12-9):5245 0
Georgetown (7-12): 252625 3
