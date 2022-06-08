Wednesday, June 8 highlights

Baseball

Georgetown 3, Saint Paul II 0

Division 5 Round of 16 Georgetown (3): Gilbo cf 2-0-0, C. Lucido dh 3-1-1, Willis pr 0-0-0, Girouard 1b 3-2-2, J. Lucido ss 3-0-2, Ruth rf 3-0-2, Thompson 3b 2-0-0, Gioia lf 3-0-0, Giguere 2b 3-0-0, Gilstein c 2-0-0, Z. Gilmore p 0-0-0. Totals 24-3-7

RBI: J. Lucido 2, Ruth

WP: Z. Gilmore

Saint Paul II: 0000000 — 0

Georgetown (12-10): 1020000 — 3

Amesbury 7, Blackstone 1

Division 4 Round of 16

Amesbury (7): Jake Harring 2b 4-1-3, Shea Cucinotta ss 4-0-1, Drew Scialdone 1b 4-1-1, Trevor Kimball p 3-1-1, Drew MacDonald rf 3-0-0, Will Arsenault c 3-0-0, Aiden Donovan 3b 2-2-1, Cam Stanley cf 1-2-0, Luke Arsenault dh 3-0-2. Totals 27-7-9

RBI: Harring 3, Cucinotta, Kimball, W. Arsenault, Stanley

WP: Kimball

Blackstone (11-11): 0001000 — 1

Amesbury (18-4): 1140100 — 7

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket 17, Essex Tech 7

Division 3 First Round Goals: Ben Turpin 5, Joe Turpin 5, Nolan Cole 3, Alex Lamattina, Logan Durocher, Liam Sullivan

Assists: Sullivan 3, B. Turpin 2, J. Turpin 2, Durocher, Ethan Ferrant

Saves: Cam Smith 16

Essex Tech: 1402 — 7

Pentucket (14-5): 3374 — 17

