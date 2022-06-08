Wednesday, June 8 highlights
Baseball
Georgetown 3, Saint Paul II 0
Division 5 Round of 16 Georgetown (3): Gilbo cf 2-0-0, C. Lucido dh 3-1-1, Willis pr 0-0-0, Girouard 1b 3-2-2, J. Lucido ss 3-0-2, Ruth rf 3-0-2, Thompson 3b 2-0-0, Gioia lf 3-0-0, Giguere 2b 3-0-0, Gilstein c 2-0-0, Z. Gilmore p 0-0-0. Totals 24-3-7
RBI: J. Lucido 2, Ruth
WP: Z. Gilmore
Saint Paul II: 0000000 — 0
Georgetown (12-10): 1020000 — 3
Amesbury 7, Blackstone 1
Division 4 Round of 16
Amesbury (7): Jake Harring 2b 4-1-3, Shea Cucinotta ss 4-0-1, Drew Scialdone 1b 4-1-1, Trevor Kimball p 3-1-1, Drew MacDonald rf 3-0-0, Will Arsenault c 3-0-0, Aiden Donovan 3b 2-2-1, Cam Stanley cf 1-2-0, Luke Arsenault dh 3-0-2. Totals 27-7-9
RBI: Harring 3, Cucinotta, Kimball, W. Arsenault, Stanley
WP: Kimball
Blackstone (11-11): 0001000 — 1
Amesbury (18-4): 1140100 — 7
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket 17, Essex Tech 7
Division 3 First Round Goals: Ben Turpin 5, Joe Turpin 5, Nolan Cole 3, Alex Lamattina, Logan Durocher, Liam Sullivan
Assists: Sullivan 3, B. Turpin 2, J. Turpin 2, Durocher, Ethan Ferrant
Saves: Cam Smith 16
Essex Tech: 1402 — 7
Pentucket (14-5): 3374 — 17
