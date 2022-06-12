Saturday, June 11 highlights
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport 22, Pembroke 1
Division 3 Round of 16 Goals: Olivia McDonald 4, Anna Affolter 4, Lilly Pons 3, Rita Cahalane 3, Emily Fuller 2, Izzy Rosa 2, Maddie Heath 2, Makenna Ward, Reese Bromby
Assists: Fuller 3, McDonald 2, Rosa 2, Pons 2, Bromby, Affolter, Heath
Saves: Kate Keller 9
Pembroke (6-14): 0 1 — 1
Newburyport (19-1): 12 10 — 22
Girls Tennis
Newburyport 4, North Reading 1
Division 3 Quarterfinals Newburyport winners: Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-1, 6-0); 3. Kat O’Connor (6-0, 6-1)
Doubles: 1. Harper Bradshaw/Carly McDermott (6-1, 6-3); 2. Delaney Woekel/Bridgette Mellette (6-2, 6-3)
Records: North Reading 17-6, Newburyport 18-2
Sunday, June 12 highlights
Baseball
Newburyport 4, Medfield 3
Division 3 Quarterfinals Newburyport (4): Sullivan rf 3-0-0, Stick 2b 4-0-2, Stallard ss 4-0-0, Fehlner p 3-0-1, Puleo lf 3-1-2, Tahnk 3b 3-1-2, Ford 1b 3-1-1, Cowles c 2-0-0, Forrest dh 2-0-0, Roberts cf 1-1-0. Totals 28-4-7
RBI: Stick, Tahnk, Roberts
WP: Fehlner
Newburyport (17-6): 0100003 — 4
Medfield (20-3): 0111000 — 3
