Baseball

Austin Prep 2, Pentucket 1

Division 3 Round of 16

Pentucket (1): Dwight 1b 3-0-0, Roberts ss 3-0-0, Kamuda cf 3-0-0, Hunt p 3-0-1, Ventola c 3-0-1, Ligols rf 3-1-0, Robertson dh 3-0-0, Winter 3b 3-0-1, Davis lf 3-0-0. Totals 27-1-3

RBI: None

LP: Hunt

Pentucket (11-11): 0100000 1

Austin Prep (22-0): 0010010 2

Newburyport 5, Hudson 1

Division 3 Round of 16

Newburyport (5): Sullivan rf 3-2-1, Stick dh 3-1-0, Stallard ss 4-0-2, Fehlner 2b 3-0-0, Puleo lf 3-0-0, Tahnk 3b 3-1-2, Ford 1b 2-0-1, Cowles c 2-0-0, Lawton cf 2-0-0, Roberts cf 1-0-0, Suchecki pr 0-1-0, Forrest p 0-0-0. Totals 26-5-6

RBI: Stallard 3, Sullivan, Cowles

WP: Forrest (8-3)

Newburyport (16-6): 0000122 5

Hudson: 0001000 1

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket 14, Dedham High 1

Division 3 First Round

Goals: Lana Mickelson 4, Ella Palmer 3, Cat Colvin 2, Audrey Conover 2, Kate Conover, Charlene Basque, Ashley Gagnon

Assists: Mickelson 2, Colvin 2, A. Conover 2, K. Conover, Basque, Katherine Flaherty, Sydney Trout

Saves: Jocelyn Alcantara 1

Dedham High: 01 1

Pentucket (12-4): 86 14

Nipmuc 15, Georgetown 12

Division 4 First Round

Goals: Molly Giguere 5, Mary Surette 2, Ella Thompson 2, Mel Molis, Casey Mahoney, Lexi Sheehan

Assists: Molis 4, Thompson 2, Olivia Hiltz 2, Sam McClure

Saves: Alex Solopolous 8

Records: Georgetown 5-14

Newburyport 18, Notre Dame 2

Division 3 First Round

Goals: Izzy Rosa 4, Lilly Pons 4, Reese Bromby 3, Rita Cahalane 2, Emily Fuller 2, Maddie Heath 2, Olivia McDonald

Assists: Pons 2, Rosa 2, Fuller 2

Saves: Kate Keller 5

Records: Newburyport 18-1

Girls Tennis

Newburyport 5, Swampscott 0

Division 3 Round of 16

Newburyport winners:

Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-0); 2. Ana Lynch (6-2, 6-3); 3. Kat O’Connor (6-2, 6-3)

Doubles: 1. Sydney Gediman/Delaney Woekel (6-2, 6-2); 2. Harper Bradshaw/Carly McDermott (6-0, 6-1)

Records: Newburyport 17-2

