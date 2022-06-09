Thursday, June 9 highlights
Baseball
Austin Prep 2, Pentucket 1
Division 3 Round of 16
Pentucket (1): Dwight 1b 3-0-0, Roberts ss 3-0-0, Kamuda cf 3-0-0, Hunt p 3-0-1, Ventola c 3-0-1, Ligols rf 3-1-0, Robertson dh 3-0-0, Winter 3b 3-0-1, Davis lf 3-0-0. Totals 27-1-3
RBI: None
LP: Hunt
Pentucket (11-11): 0100000 1
Austin Prep (22-0): 0010010 2
Newburyport 5, Hudson 1
Division 3 Round of 16
Newburyport (5): Sullivan rf 3-2-1, Stick dh 3-1-0, Stallard ss 4-0-2, Fehlner 2b 3-0-0, Puleo lf 3-0-0, Tahnk 3b 3-1-2, Ford 1b 2-0-1, Cowles c 2-0-0, Lawton cf 2-0-0, Roberts cf 1-0-0, Suchecki pr 0-1-0, Forrest p 0-0-0. Totals 26-5-6
RBI: Stallard 3, Sullivan, Cowles
WP: Forrest (8-3)
Newburyport (16-6): 0000122 5
Hudson: 0001000 1
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket 14, Dedham High 1
Division 3 First Round
Goals: Lana Mickelson 4, Ella Palmer 3, Cat Colvin 2, Audrey Conover 2, Kate Conover, Charlene Basque, Ashley Gagnon
Assists: Mickelson 2, Colvin 2, A. Conover 2, K. Conover, Basque, Katherine Flaherty, Sydney Trout
Saves: Jocelyn Alcantara 1
Dedham High: 01 1
Pentucket (12-4): 86 14
Nipmuc 15, Georgetown 12
Division 4 First Round
Goals: Molly Giguere 5, Mary Surette 2, Ella Thompson 2, Mel Molis, Casey Mahoney, Lexi Sheehan
Assists: Molis 4, Thompson 2, Olivia Hiltz 2, Sam McClure
Saves: Alex Solopolous 8
Records: Georgetown 5-14
Newburyport 18, Notre Dame 2
Division 3 First Round
Goals: Izzy Rosa 4, Lilly Pons 4, Reese Bromby 3, Rita Cahalane 2, Emily Fuller 2, Maddie Heath 2, Olivia McDonald
Assists: Pons 2, Rosa 2, Fuller 2
Saves: Kate Keller 5
Records: Newburyport 18-1
Girls Tennis
Newburyport 5, Swampscott 0
Division 3 Round of 16
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-0); 2. Ana Lynch (6-2, 6-3); 3. Kat O’Connor (6-2, 6-3)
Doubles: 1. Sydney Gediman/Delaney Woekel (6-2, 6-2); 2. Harper Bradshaw/Carly McDermott (6-0, 6-1)
Records: Newburyport 17-2
