It could have come unglued in a hurry for the Newburyport baseball team Wednesday night.
Fighting as road underdogs, under the night lights of the Hudson High field, the Clippers watched as their hosts ripped a leadoff double followed by a walk to start off the bottom of the first inning. One more poor pitch, and the Clippers could have been staring at a massive early mountain to climb.
But Charlie Forrest wasn’t going to let that happen.
The junior pitcher, who’s been nails all year, steadied the ship with three straight outs to escape the early jam. That gave the entire team a major boost, and Forrest followed with a complete-game gem with five strikeouts to lead No. 10 Newburyport to a 5-1 win over No. 7 Hudson in the Division 3 Round of 16.
“Charlie pitched great,” said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe. “And that first inning may have been the biggest thing that happened. He allows that double and then a walk, but got a pop-up and then struck out their No. 4 hitter looking and other than that inning, he was cruising. He just doesn’t get flustered. We’re up 5-1 in the seventh, everyone’s feeling it, and he goes down 2-0 to the leadoff batter, and the last thing you want to do in that situation is walk the leadoff guy. But he fought back and ended up sitting them down 1-2-3 in the seventh.”
With the win, Newburyport (16-6) advances to the D3 Quarterfinals, where it’ll either host No. 18 Apponoquet or travel to No. 2 Medfield — who, weather permitting, play their Round of 16 game Thursday afternoon. A time and date for the quarterfinal game has not yet been announced, but will either be Saturday or Sunday.
“Technically, in the old days, this is the North Final,” said Rowe. “You know, we struggled a bit down the stretch offensively, but we really put together good at-bats (Wednesday) night. The kids have really put in the extra work offensively this past week and it was an exciting atmosphere. We played flawless defensively.”
Trailing 1-0 after four innings Wednesday night, Newburyport finally got the bats going in the fifth.
Owen Tahnk and Brady Ford had back-to-back singles and advanced a base on a wild pitch, and Tyler Cowles tied the game at 1-1 with a sacrifice fly. Then in the sixth, senior captain Lucas Stallard lined a single to score Jack Sullivan and Connor Stick, giving the Clippers their first lead of the game. That would be all the run support Forrest would need, but his team got two more for some added insurance in the seventh.
Sullivan singled in Brady Ford, and Stallard (2-for-4) again came up clutch with another RBI-single to score Sullivan.
Pentucket baseball nearly knocks off No. 1 Austin Prep
It was almost the biggest upset of all the five state baseball tournaments.
Wednesday night, No. 16 Pentucket had top-ranked and undefeated Austin Prep — who many have as the top team in the entire state, regardless of division — on the ropes. But a home run from Dom Gabardi in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a tie game, and Austin Prep was able to survive and advance with a 2-1 win over the Panthers in their Division 3 Round of 16 game.
Despite the outcome, Pentucket (11-11) bowed out giving a valiant effort.
Senior ace Ethan Hunt threw a complete game against one of the better lineups in the state, allowing just the two earned runs with seven strikeouts. The Panthers led 1-0 going into the bottom of the third inning before Austin Prep tied it up.
Hunt, Kyle Ventola and Bryce Winter had Pentucket’s three hits on the day.
Newburyport girls tennis sweeps to ‘Elite 8’
The top-ranked Newburyport girls tennis team had no issues Wednesday afternoon.
Caroline Schulson won another flawless match at first singles, 6-0, 6-0, and the No. 1 Clippers swept past No. 17 Swampscott, 5-0 in the Division 3 Round of 16. Ana Lynch and Kat O’Connor both won 6-2, 6-3 at second and third singles, respectively, and the Clippers got two solid doubles performances as well.
Sydney Gediman and Delaney Woekel won 6-2, 6-2, and Harper Bradshaw and Carly McDermott won 6-0, 6-1.
Newburyport will now host a D3 Quarterfinal against either No. 8 North Reading or No. 9 Norwell on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Pentucket girls lax balanced in opening win
Things went rather smoothly for the Pentucket girls lacrosse team Thursday afternoon.
Lana Mickelson led the way with four goals and two assists, and the No. 5-seeded Panthers opened their state tournament run with a 14-1 win over No. 28 Dedham. The Panthers (12-4) advanced to the Division 3 Round of 16, where they’ll host No. 21 Bishop Fenwick on Saturday at a start time that has not yet been announced.
Overall, it was a balanced day offensively for Pentucket.
Ella Palmer scored three goals, and Cat Colvin and Audrey Conover both chipped in two goals while adding two assists. Freshman Katherine Flaherty, who helped to lead the defensive effort in front of goalie Jocelynn Alcantara, also scored in the win.
