Despite what the numbers say, Zach Gilmore has pitched well for Georgetown all year even though he’s been on the wrong end of some tough-luck losses.
But on Wednesday, the junior wasn’t going to be denied.
The lefty hurler was dominant for the second-seeded Royals, tossing a complete-game four-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks to lead his team to a 3-0 win over No. 15 Saint Paul II. The victory sends the Royals to the Division 5 ‘Elite 8,’ where they’ll host either No. 7 Bourne or No. 10 Granby at a time and date that has not yet been announced.
“He really pitched great,” said Georgetown coach Phil Desilets. “He had command of the strike zone all game long and he didn’t walk anybody. He was just very efficient and in command all game long.”
Georgetown (12-10) was clutch from the beginning.
With two outs in the bottom of the first, Ty Girouard got a rally started with a double. Jack Lucido then stepped up and swapped places with his teammate, ripping a double of his own to make it 1-0. Then in the bottom of the third, Lucido again came through with a two-out single to score a run, and Hayden Ruth followed with another RBI-single to make it 3-0.
And that was more than enough support for Gilmore.
Saint Paul didn’t get a runner to second base until the top of the seventh inning when it got a single and a hit-by-pitch, but Gilmore got the final outs to send the Royals to the quarterfinals.
“The second half of the season we’ve really started to come together and click, and it’s continuing on to the playoffs,” said Desilets. “It’s a great group of kids and they’re playing loose right now. We’re three games away from where we want to be.”
Turpin brothers help Pentucket advance
A close first half turned quickly in the favor of the Pentucket boys lacrosse team Wednesday afternoon.
After only leading by a goal at the halftime break, the No. 8 Panthers scored seven unanswered goals in the third quarter to pull away and beat No. 24 Essex North Shore, 17-7, in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs. The win sends Pentucket to the Round of 16, where they’ll host either No. 25 Swampscott or CAL rival Newburyport (ranked No. 9).
And as they have all season, brothers Ben and Joe Turpin powered the Panthers.
Each scored five goals and added two assists, and the team also got three goals from Nolan Cole. Goalie Cam Smith stood tall in net and made 16 saves.
