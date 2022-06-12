The Newburyport baseball team was staring elimination in the face, but continued to keep fighting.
Trailing second-seeded Medfield, 3-1, in the top of the seventh inning of Sunday’s Division 3 quarterfinal, Owen Tahnk kept some hope alive with a one-out single. Brady Ford followed with single of his own, and after a hit by pitch the Clippers suddenly had the bases loaded. Owen Roberts hit into a fielder’s choice to score a run, and after Jack Sullivan was hit by a pitch the bases were loaded again for Connor Stick with two outs.
And with the season on the line, Stick chopped a ball to second that was mishandled on the bounce, and the resulting error plated a pair and put Newburyport up 4-3. Senior ace Jack Fehlner — who got the start — came out for the seventh and shut the door, sending No. 10 Newburyport to a stunning comeback victory over No. 2 Medfield in the Division 3 quarterfinals.
The Clippers (17-6) are now on to Tuesday’s state semifinal, where they’ll actually be the higher seed against No. 11 Dighton-Rehoboth with a 4 p.m. first pitch from Lowell’s LeLacheur Park.
Port girls tennis in Final 4
The Newburyport girls tennis team is one win away from reaching a state final.
Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Clippers raced by No. 8 North Reading, 4-1, in the Division 3 state quarterfinals. It was the Clippers’ third win over the Hornets this spring, and advances the team to the semifinals where they’ll play No. 13 Dover-Sherborn.
Caroline Schulson handled her match at first singles (6-1, 6-0), and Kat O’Connor followed with an equally-convincing win at third singles (6-0, 6-1). and as per usually, the Clippers’ doubles team took care of business. Harper Bradshaw and Carly McDermott moved up to win first doubles (6-1, 6-3), and the team of Delaney Woekel and Bridgette Mellete paired up to win at second doubles (6-2, 6-3).
Affolter hits 100 goals, Clippers cruise to quarters
The top-seeded Newburyport girls lacrosse team had little issue in Saturday’s Division 3 Round of 16 game.
Junior Anna Affolter scored four goals to reach the 100-goal milestone, and the Clippers easily cruised past No. 16 Pembroke, 22-1. The win advances the Clippers to the Division 3 quarterfinals, where they’ll host No. 8 Cohasset at 4 p.m.
In its two playoff wins, Newburyport (19-1) has won by a combined score of 40-3.
Olivia McDonald also had four goals with two assists for the Clippers, Lilly Pons and Rita Cahalane both had hat-tricks, senior captain Emily Fuller scored twice and had three assists and Izzy Rosa had two goals and two assists.
