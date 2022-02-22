NEWBURYPORT — Before Tuesday morning’s game, there was a consensus thought among the Newburyport locker room, especially with the seniors.
“We weren’t ready for our season to end,” said tri-captain Izzy Kirby.
Coming off a loss to a talented Shrewsbury team in Monday’s first round of the Newburyport Bank Classic, the Clippers knew they just needed one more win over their final two regular season games to qualify for the state tournament. With this being only the second year of the program’s existance after breaking away from its previous co-op with Masconomet, making the tourney for the first time would be a historical feat worth celebrating.
And the Clippers got it done.
Led by its five seniors and six different goal scorers, Newburyport skated its way to history with a 6-1 win over Medford. That gave the Clippers (10-7-1, 22 points) the prerequisite amount of wins to qualify, and will give the team its first experience at playoff hockey while proudly wearing its hometown sweater.
“I’m super proud of these guys,” said first-year Newburyport coach Dan Robinson. “Today, our captains (Kirby, Grace Kelleher, Fiona Dunphy), who are all seniors, and our other two seniors (Emma Gabriel, Elizabeth Turgeon) led the way for us. That’s why you have senior leadership, because they were great for us.
“We really played to our potential today. We had great speed and a great game defensively on the back end. Just a real great team effort, and it’ll be nice momentum for us going into a really quality opponent tomorrow in St. Francis.”
Understandably, after Monday’s hard-fought game, Newburyport came in with some tired legs early.
The two teams skated to a scoreless tie after the first period, but the Clippers found their offense in the second. Just 12 seconds into the period, eighth-grader Olivia Wilson showcased her speed and scored on a power play off an assist from Kayla Gibbs. Gabriel then scored an unassisted goal two minutes later, and Gibbs found the back of the net off a feed from Julia Losee to cap the three-goal onslaught in a span of four minutes.
Medford scored to make it 3-1 after the second, but the damage had already been done.
“I think we just had a lot of adrenaline,” said Dunphy. “We knew we needed to win. We were a little tired coming off of yesterday’s game, so we needed time to settle in. But once we got going, once we got that first goal, we just kept it going.”
Medford got a good look that would have cut it to a one-goal game early in the third period, but goalie Teagan Wilson (9 saves) got her pad on the shot to send it away.
Newburyport then put it out of reach when junior Hannah Gross sent a wrister home midway through the period off an assist from Holly Sullivan. Freshman Abby Stauss added one a couple of minutes later, and Kelleher scored with a minute left on a nice set-up pass from Gibbs.
“I think all three lines were equally effective,” said Kelleher. “It was a complete team effort, which is a big deal for us. I don’t think a lot of teams have the depth that we have.”
After the game, it was all smiles on the Newburyport bench as they came out to greet Wilson on the ice. and the team had every right to celebrate.
The Clippers are going to the playoffs for the first time in school history.
“It’s very exciting,” said Kirby. “We felt pretty lucky to even have our senior year, so to be able to have a full season and go to the tournament for the first time is pretty special.”
Newburyport 6, Medford 1
Medford: 0 1 0 — 1
Newburyport (10-7-1): 0 3 3 — 6
Goals: Olivia Wilson, Emma Gabriel, Kayla Gibbs, Hannah Gross, Abby Stauss, Gracie Kelleher
Assists: Gibbs 2, Julia Losee, Holly Sullivan, Wilson, Izzy Kirby
Saves: Teagan Wilson 9
