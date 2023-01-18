The Newburyport girls indoor track team ended up needing every single point it got Tuesday afternoon.
Facing a big league rival in Pentucket, the Clippers got two event wins from senior captain Hailey LaRosa to squeak out a 52-48 victory over the Panthers. Fresh off a fall season in which she was named our Daily News Cross Country MVP, LaRosa led the Clippers to victory on Tuesday with wins in both the Mile (5:30.92) and the 2-Mile (11:49.24).
Because of her efforts, Newburypot (3-0) didn’t have to sweat out the relays.
And that’s a good thing, as Pentucket’s team of Sydney Trout, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant and Sage Smith won the 4x200 with a time of 1:48.72. The Panthers (0-2), despite the setback, still had plenty of highlights. Wynter Smith won the hurdles in a personal-best time of 9.20, and Sage Smith had an outstanding day with winning both the 55-dash (7.56) and the long jump (16-3.50) as well as running a relay.
Other Pentucket winners were Delaney Meagher in the high jump (5-2) and Riley Bucco in the shot put (29-2). Kaylie Dalgar finished second in the 2-Mile (11:51.26), but shaved an impressive 26 seconds off her previous personal-best time.
For Newburyport, LaRosa’s day punctuated the team’s dominate performance in the middle-to-long distance events. It started when sophomore All-Star Devin Stroope won the 300 (42.88), followed by the Clippers going 1-2-3 in the 600 with Annabel Murray (1:47.26), Annie Shay (1:49.57) and Reese Bromby (1:53.64). It ended in the 1,000, when the team again went 1-2-3 with Violet Moore winning in 3:27.87, followed by Ciara Geraghty (3:28.89) in second and Olivia Gustafson (3:31.97) in third.
Newburyport’s final victory of the day came by the 4x400 relay team of Shay, Blake Parker, Morgan Felts and Stroope, who finished in 4:20.13.
Other Girls: Amesbury, Triton both win
It was an all around great day for our local area girls track teams.
Amesbury picked up a 62-37 victory over Essex Tech thanks to a triple winner and a double winner. Bayleigh Shanahan continued her excellent start to the season, winning the 55-meter (7.82), the 300 (45.74) and the long jump (14-11.50), while Lidya Belanger took first in both the high jump (4-8) and the 55-hurdles (9.75).
Other firsts for the undefeated Red Hawks (3-0) came from Abby Morin in the 2-Mile (14:13.14), Sarah Burdick in the 1,000 (3:32.47), Meagan McAndrews in the 600 (1:51.80) and Cambyr Sullivan in the Mile (5:51.35).
Elswhere, Triton picked up a solid 57-42 win over Lynnfield.
The Vikings (1-1) saw both Erin Wallwork and Arianna Basile win two events each. Wallwork took care of the distance events by winning the Mile (5:37.64) and the 2-Mile (12:45.03), while Basile took first in the long jump (13-9.50) and the 300 (45.51).
Other wins for the Vikings were Anna Romano in the high jump (4-8), Aleyo Amasa-Titus in the 55-meter (7.96), Danika Prendergast in the 600 (1:53.97) and the 4x400 relay team of Alexa Bonasera, Wallwork, Prendergast and Julia Blanchet (4:36.42).
Boys Results: Newburyport, Amesbury, Triton all earn comfortable victories
The train kept rolling for the Newburyport boys indoor track team.
On Tuesday, the Clippers (3-0) stayed undefeated on the year after a solid 66-34 win over Pentucket. Senior captain Ean Hynes was undeniably the star of the day after he won three events in the long jump (19-5.50), the 55-hurdles (7.99) and the 55-meter (6.84). Elsewhere for Newburyport, Aidan Gracey won the high jump (5-4), Jack Hadden took first in the shot put (39-8.25), Drew Cassino won the 2-Mile (10:41.84), Will Acquaviva earned gold in the 300 (36.96) and Bradford Duchesne won the Mile (4:33.70).
For Pentucket (0-2), Jackson Beauparlant took first in the 1,000 (2:38.99) and Braeden Roche won the 600 (1:27.80). The Panthers also won both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Elsewhere locally, the Amesbury boys picked up an 86-14 win over Essex Tech, while Triton raced past Lynnfield, 78-22.
For the undefeated Red Hawks (3-0), Max Sanchez had an excellent day winning both the long jump (20-1.75) and the 55-meter (6.98). Other victories on the day were Andrew Baker in the high jump (5-2), Aiden Donovan in the shot put (45-10), Max White in the 55-hurdles (8.95), Drew Sanford in the 1,000 (2:51.25), Zach Rome in the 600 (1:30.96), Michael Sanchez in the 300 (36.45) and Joe Stanton in the Mile (4:49.90).
Triton (1-1) had a solid day overall in picking up its first victory of the season.
The Vikings got event wins from Shea McLaughlin in the high jump (5-6) and the 55-hurdles (8.69), Parker Burns in the long jump (20-6), Sam Mollineaux in the 2-Mile (10:49.37), Bryce Martis in the 1,000 (2:59.75), Zach Lyon in the 600 (1:34.77) and Cole Jacobsen in the Mile (4:54.89).
Newburyport 66, Pentucket 34 (Boys)
Area placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Ean Hynes 6.84, 2. Yanni Kakouris (P) 6.88, 3. Ryan Miles (N) 6.92; 300: 1. Will Acquaviva (N) 36.96, 2. Matt Beaulieu (P) 38.42, 3. Miles (N) 38.52; 600: 1. Braeden Roche (P) 1:27.80, 2. Jalen Wise (N) 1:30.43, 3. Jacob Zylinski (P) 1:37.91; 1,000: 1. Jackson Beauparlant (P) 2:38.99, 2. Ethan Downs (N) 2:39.94, 3. Alex Lisauskas (N) 2:49.70; Mile: 1. Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:33.70, 2. Aimon Fadil (N) 4:48.16, 3. Aidan Hoidal-Bui (N) 5:00.16; 2-Mile: 1. Drew Cassino (N) 10:41.84, 2. Matt Murray (N) 11:23.14, 3. Theo Roberts (N) 11:26.77; 55 hurdles: 1. Hynes (N) 7.99, 2. Wyatt Hastings (N) 8.70, 3. Jonas Kenney (N) 9.13; 4x200: 1. Dennis, Spaulding, Macleod, Kakouris (Pentucket) 1:37.14, 2. Miles, Jones, Forrest-Hay, Acquaviva (Newburyport) 1:41.60; 4x400: 1. Beaulieu, Beauparlant, Roche, Seymour (Pentucket) 3:44.00, 2. Gassboro, Duchesne, Wise, Downs (Newburyport) 3:50.73; HJ: 1. Aiden Gracey (N) 5-4, 2. James Forrest-Hay (N) 5-2, 3. Kenney (N) 4-10; LJ: 1. Hynes (N) 19-5.50, 2. Kakouris (P) 18-11.75, 3. Beaulieu (P) 18-4; SP: 1. Jack Hadden (N) 39-8.25, 2. William Pessina (P) 37-2.25, 3. Niko Silverio (N) 37-2.25
Records: Pentucket 0-2, Newburyport 3-0
Amesbury 86, Essex Tech 14 (Boys)
Amesbury placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Max Sanchez 6.98, 2. Drew Scialdone 7.29; 300: 1. Sanchez 36.45, 2. Anthony Aguilar-Lopez 41.65; 600: 1. Zach Rome 1:30.96, 2. Eyob Brown 1:35.70, 3. Dorian Williamson 1:36.51; 1,000: 1. Drew Sanford 2:51.25, 2. Brody Tonks 2:57.00, 3. Nick Bazirgan 3:09.84; Mile: 1. Stanton 4:49.90, 2. Andre Bailin 4:55.95; 2-Mile: 3. Stanton 12:06.36; 55 hurdles: 1. Max White 8.95, 2. Jackson Wetherell 9.09, 3. Zach Rome 9.53; 4x200: 1. Arsenault, Berg, Wetherell, Scialdone (1:42.05); 4x400: Rodrigues, Sanchez, White, Tonks (3:45.85); HJ: Andrew Baker 5-2, 2. White 5-2, 3. Scialdone 4-10; LJ: 1. Max Sanchez 20-1.75, 2. Aiden Fortier 16-9.50, 3. Wetherell 16-8.50; SP: 1. Aiden Donovan 45-10, 3. Luke Arsenault 33-7
Records: Amesbury 3-0
Triton 78, Lynnfield 22 (Boys)
Triton placers:
55 meter dash: 2. Michael Coco 7.15; 300: 1. Bryan Nichols 38.79, 2. Colin Webber 39.69, 3. Sam Abt 40.45; 600: 1. Zach Lyon 1:34.77, 2. Ben Norton 1:39.99; 1,000: 1. Bryce Martis 2:59.75, 2. Jonah Remignanti 3:01.12, 3. Shane Grant 3:20.32; Mile: 1. Cole Jacobsen 4:54.89, 2. Duncan MacDonald 4:55.49, 3. Sam Mollineaux 4:57.43; 2-Mile: 1. Mollineaux 10:49.37, 2. Jacobsen 10:59.84; 55 hurdles: 1. Shea McLaughlin 8.69, 3. Hugo Huang 10.21; 4x200: 1. Webber, Clark, Huang, Norton (1:40.26); 4x400: 1. Coco, Lyon, Norton, MacDonald (3:49.56); HJ: 1. Shea McLaughlin 5-6; LJ: 1. Parker Burns 20-6, 2. William Hight 18-5.75; SP: 2. Liam Kneeland 35-3.50
Records: Triton 1-1
Newburyport 52, Pentucket 48 (Girls)
Area Placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Sage Smith (P) 7.56, 2. Sydney Trout (P) 7.60, 3. Reese Gallant (P) 7.75; 300: 1. Devin Stroope (N) 42.88, 2. Trout (P) 43.30, 3. Morgan Felts (N) 43.92; 600: 1. Annabel Murray (N) 1:47.36, 2. Annie Shay (N) 1:49.57, 3. Reese Bromby (N) 1:53.64; 1,000: 1. Violet Moore (N) 3:27.87, 2. Ciara Geraghty (N) 3:28.89, 3. Olivia Gustafson (N) 3:31.97; Mile: 1. Hailey LaRosa (N) 5:30.92, 2. Blake Parker (N) 5:35.56, 3. Bristol Banovic (N) 5:40.95; 2-Mile: 1. LaRosa (N) 11:49.24, 2. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 11:51.26, 3. Abby Kelly (N) 11:56.63; 55 hurdles: 1. Wynter Smith (P) 9.20, 2. Meaghan Grenham (P) 9.45, 3. Lucy Buchmayr (N) 9.69; 4x200: 1. Trout, Goodwin, Gallant, Smith (Pentucket) 1:49.77, 2. Ikemoto, Kreuz, Cason, Johnson (Newburyport) 2:02.02; 4x400: 1. Shay, Parker, Felts, Stroope (Newburyport) 4:20.13, 2. Clemente, Grenham, Cammett, Alsup (Pentucket) 4:36.69; HJ: 1. Delaney Meagher (P) 5-2, 2. Julia Schena (N) 5-0, 3. Gallant (P) 5-0; LJ: 1. S. Smith (P) 16-3.50, 2. Schena (N) 16-2.25, 3. Emily Bethmann (P) 14-10; SP: 1. Riley Bucco (P) 29-2, 2. Lia Goodwin (P) 28-3, 3. Nieve Morrissey (N) 26-5
Records: Pentucket 0-2, Newburyport 3-0
Amesbury 62, Essex Tech 37 (Girls)
Amesbury placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Bayleigh Shanahan 7.82; 300: 1. Shanahan 45.74; 600: 1. Meagan McAndrews 1:51.80, 3. Haley Jezowski 2:12.03; 1,000: 1. Sarah Burdick 3:32.47, 3. Sophia Huynh 4:24.04; Mile: 1. Cambyr Sullivan 5:51.35, 3. Anna Tessmer 6:19.20; 2-Mile: 1. Abby Morin 14:13.14, 2. Carly Testa 15:09.59; 55 hurdles: 1. Lidya Belanger 9.75, 2. McAndrews 9.80; 4x200: 2. Burdick, Ishihara, Smyth, Williamson (2:03.30); 4x400: 1. Belanger, Sullivan, Tessmer, McAndrews (4:41.29); HJ: 1. Belanger 4-8, 3. Jocelyn Smyth 4-4, 3. Jezowski 4-4; LJ: 1. Shanahan 14-11.50, 3. Lindsey Williamson 13-4.25; SP: 3. Alexis LeBlanc 25-10.50
Records: Amesbury 3-0
Triton 57, Lynnfield 42 (Girls)
Triton placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Aleyo Amasa-Titus 7.96, 3. Ella Treitel-Poore 8.29; 300: 1. Arianna Basile 45.51, 2. Anna Romano 46.59, 3. Summer Pawlick 46.85; 600: 1. Danika Prendergast 1:53.97, 2. Maecy Gay-Killeen 2:01.02; 1,000: 2. Riley Tudal 3:45.54, 3. Julia Blanchet 3:45.66; Mile: 1. Erin Wallwork 5:37.64, 3. Alexa Bonasera 6:10.17; 2-Mile: 1. Wallwork 12:45.03; 4x200: 2. Treitel-Poore, Pawli, Shanley, Leahy (2:02.22); 4x400: 1. Bonasera, Wallwork, Blanchet, Prendergast (4:36.42); HJ: 1. Romano 4-8; LJ: 1. Basile 13-9.50; SP: 2. Carolin Gay-Killeen 23-3.50, 3. London Cole 22-8.25
Records: Triton 1-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.