A pair of Amesbury track & field athletes had standout performances on Wednesday.
Both Meagan McAndrews and Lidya Belanger each won three events, leading the Redhawk girls to a 93-36 victory over Hamilton-Wenham. For McAndrews, her day started by winning the 400 low hurdles (70.4) and the 200 (27.3), and ended with a throw of 91-2 to take home the javelin. Similarly for Belanger, the senior won two field events in the pole vault (6-0) and the shot put (27-11), while she also sprinted to first in the 100 high hurdles (17.2).
Junior sprinter Bayleigh Shanahan also had a great day, winning both the 100-meter (12.72) and the 400 (66.0). Other event winners for Amesbury (1-1) were Sadie Bolth in the discus (77-4), Linsey Williamson in the triple jump (29-10), Anna Tessmer in the 800 (2:44.0) and Julia Parsons in the 2-Mile (12:45.0).
Donovan paces Amesbury boys
Two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star Aiden Donovan has continued his success into the outdoor season.
The junior thrower won two events on Wednesday, helping the Amesbury boys beat Hamilton-Wenham, 106-33. Donovan first kept his reign atop the area shot put throne going with a winning toss of 47-11, then went on to also win the discus with an impressive throw of 145-10.
Jackson Wetherell, Henry O'Neill and Max Sanchez also each won two individual events for the undefeated Redhawks (2-0). Wetherell took the 110 hurdles (18.2) and the 400 hurdles (69.8), O'Neill won the javelin (135-0) and the 100-meter (11.7), and Sanchez claimed the long jump (17-9) and the 400 (53.5).
Triton's Burns wins twice
The Triton boys track & field team kept it close against a talented North Reading squad on Wednesday, falling 82-63.
Senior Parker Burns highlighted the day for the Vikings, as the Daily News All-Star won both the triple jump (43-9.50) and the 100-meter (11.38). Other winners for the Vikings (1-1) were Everett Romano in the high jump (5-4), Shea McLaughlin in the 110 hurdles (16.8), Griffin White in the Mile (4:41.5) and Cole Jacobsen in the 2-Mile (10:33.64).
On the girls side, Triton lost to the Hornets, 101-41. Picking up event wins for the Vikings (1-1) were Avery Upite in the 800 (2:31.38) and Erin Wallwork in the 2-Mile (13:08.56).
Wynter Smith a triple-winner for Panthers
Pentucket's Wynter Smith had herself a day on Wednesday.
Despite the Panthers falling to Newburyport, 89-56, the sophomore won three events. In the field she won both the pole vault (6-0) and the high jump (5-2), then came back to win the 100 hurdles in 16.46. Daily News Indoor Track MVP Sage Smith took both the long jump (17-1) and the 200 (26.32) in personal-record times, and the Panthers (1-1) also got event victories from Emily Bethmann in the triple jump (33-3) and the 4x100 relay team of Bethmann, Sage Smith, Lia Goodwin and Delaney Meagher.
For the boys, Newburyport edged out Pentucket, 79-66.
Yanni Kakouris won both the 100-meter (11.22) and the 200 (22.94) for the Panthers, Josh Foley won the shot put (37-11.50), Will Pessina won the discus (140-9), Jackson Neumann won the triple jump (41-6.25) and Stratton Seymour won the 400 hurdles (62.22).
