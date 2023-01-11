The second CAL indoor track meet of the season took place Tuesday night at the brand new New Balance facility in Boston.
On the boys side, Newburyport crushed Lynnfield, 93-6, Amesbury beat Hamilton-Wenham, 75-25, and Pentucket fell to North Reading, 75-25. Both the Clippers and the Red Hawks improved to 2-0 on the young season, while it was the Panthers’ first meet of the year.
For the girls, Newburyport took down Lynnfield, 87-13, Amesbury beat Hamilton-Wenham, 75-25, and Pentucket lost to North Reading in a close one, 57-42. Similarly, both the Clippers and Red Hawks remain undefeated, while the Panthers dropped to 0-1.
Of course, there were plenty of highlights all around.
Lets break it down by gender.
Boys: Sanchez breaks two Amesbury records
It’s early, but Michael Sanchez is already having a phenomenal year.
The Amesbury junior broke two school records during Tuesday’s meet after winning the 300 in 36.47, and running the anchor leg of the 4x200 relay with Zach Rome, Drew Scialdone and his brother, Max (1:36.52). Other event winners for the Red Hawks were: Michael Sanchez in the 55-meter (6.78), Rome in the 600 (1:34.68), Joe Stanton in the 1,000 (2:51.63), Max White in the hurdles (8.78), Andrew Baker in the high jump (5-2) and Aiden Donovan in the shot put (44-9).
For Newburyport, the day was highlighted by returning Daily News All-Star Ean Hynes winning the hurles (8.26), placing second in the long jump (18-6) and running on the winning 4x200 relay with Ryan Miles, Logan Jones and Will Acquaviva (1:36.26). Other winners for the Clippers were: Miles in the dash (6.89), Jones in the 300 (39.97), Jalen Wise in the 600 (1:30.22) and long jump (18-10), Bradford Duchesne in the 1,000 (2:40.30), Ethan Downs in the mile (4:41.41), Aimon Fadil in the 2-Mile (10:37.20), Angus Webster in the high jump (5-6) and Jack Hadden in the shot put (38-5.75).
Girls: Stars shine bright for Newburyport
We knew that the Newburyport girls returned a bunch of talent from last year’s team, and they all shined Tuesday night.
Captain Nieve Morrissey flexed her versatility, winning the 55-meter in 7.97 while also placing third in the shot put (24-4.50). Elsewhere, the Clippers picked up wins from: Devin Stroope in the 300 (43.02), Blake Parker in the 600 (1:45.54), Hailey LaRosa in the 1,000 (3:15.84), Abby Kelly in the mile (5:49.28), Bristol Banovic in the 2-Mile (12:41.51), Lucy Buchmayr in the hurdles (9.61), Julia Schena in the high jump (4-10) and Lilly Pons in the long jump (14-6.50). Also, both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays won as well.
For Amesbury, Bayleigh Shanahan had herself a fantastic day. She won both the dash (7.85) and the 300 (44.78), while also coming in second in the long jump (13-11). Other winners for the Red Hawks were: Meagan McAndrews in the 600 (1:51.49), Sarah Burdick in the 1,000 (3:36.34), Cambyr Sullivan in the 2-Mile (12:56.81), Lidya Belanger in the hurdles (9.79), Jocelyn Smyth in the high jump (4-6) and Alexis LeBlanc in the shot put (26-5.50). Like Newburyport, both Red Hawk relay teams also won their respective races.
Lastly, Pentucket had three nationally-qualifying times with Delaney Meagher (5-4) and Wynter Smith (5-0) in the high jump and the 4x200 relay team of Sydney Trout, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant and Sage Smith (1:47.45). The Panthers, despite the loss, did also pick up an event win from Trout in the 300 (43.82).
Newburyport 93, Lynnfield 6 (Boys)
Newburyport placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Ryan Miles 6.89, 3. Will Acquaviva 7.07; 300: 1. Logan Jones 39.97, 2. Duncan Coir 40.71; 600: 1. Jalen Wise 1:30.22, 2. Sean Gassbaro 1:35.38, 3. Wesley Koglin 1:35.49; 1,000: 1. Bradford Duchesne 2:40.30, 2. Alex Lisauskas 2:56.60; Mile: 1. Ethan Downs 4:41.41, 2. Drew Casino 4:58.89, 3. Theo Roberts 5:19.68; 2-Mile: 1. Aimon Fadil 19:37.20, 2. Aidan Hoidal-Bui 10:49.01, 3. Stephen D’Ambrosio 11:42.08; 55 hurdles: 1. Ean Hynes 8.26, 2. Wyatt Hastings 8.69, 3. Jonas Kenney 9.39; 4x200: 1. Miles, Hynes, Jones, Acquaviva (1:36.26); 4x400: 1. Koglin, Gassbaro, Wise, Downs (3:46.45); HJ: 1. Angus Webster 5-6, 1. Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 5-6, 3. Aidan Gracey 5-4; LJ: 1. Wise 18-10, 2. Hynes 18-6; SP: 1. Jack Hadden 38-5.75, 2. Niko Silverio 36-9.75
Records: Lynnfield 0-2, Newburyport 2-0
Amesbury 75, Hamilton-Wenham 25 (Boys)
Amesbury placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Michael Sanchez 6.78, 2. Max Sanchez 6.97, 3. Drew Scialdone 7.39; 300: 1. Michael Sanchez 36.47, 2. Jackson Wetherell 39.27; 600: 1. Zach Rome 1:34.68, 3. Maxx Rodrigues 1:36.19; 1,000: 1. Joe Stanton 2:51.63, 3. Brody Tonks 3:02.58; Mile: 3. Drew Sanford 5:06.15; 2-Mile: 2. Andre Bailin 10:57.42, 3. Ethan Stanton 11:44.80; 55 hurdles: 1. Max White 8.78, 2. Jackson Wetherell 9.53; 4x200: 1. Zach Rome, M. Sanchez, M. Sanchez, Scialdone (1:36.52); 4x400: 2. Rodrigues, Willerson, White, Tonks (4:03.26); HJ: 1. Andrew Baker 5-2, 2. White 4-10, 2. Scialdone 4-10; LJ: 2. Max Sanchez 17-7, 3. Wetherell 17-4; SP: 1. Aiden Donovan 44-9, 2. Ollie Ferreira 32-3.25, 3. Ty Dore 30-11.75
Records: Amesbury 2-0
North Reading 65, Pentucket 25 (Boys)
Pentucket placers:
55 meter dash: 2. Yanni Kakouris 6.86; 300: 3. Matt Beaulieu 39.43; 600: 1. Braeden Roche 1:27.75, 3. Stratton Seymour 1:34.8; 1,000: 2. Isaac Rigoli 2:56.82; Mile: 1. Jackson Beauparlent 4:49.32; 2-Mile: 3. Jacob Zylinski 11:51.05; 4x400: 2. Beauparlant, Beaulieu, Seymour, Roche (3:45.11)
Records: Pentucket 0-1
Newburyport 87, Lynnfield 13 (Girls)
Newburyport placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Nieve Morrissey 7.97, 3. Skyler Ikemoto 8.19; 300: 1. Devin Stroope 43.02, 2. Morgan Felts 44.26, 3. Annie Shay 45.12; 600: 1. Blake Parker 1:45.54, 2. Annabel Murray 1:46.19, 3. Emma MacIsaac 2:02.94; 1,000: 1. Hailey LaRosa 3:15.84, 2. Violet Moore 3:17.05; Mile: 1. Abby Kelly 5:49.28, 2. Olivia Gustafson 6:16.85, 3. Devon Davis 6:18.27; 2-Mile: 1. Bristol Banovic 12:41.51, 2. Maya LaRosa 14:14.01, 3. Ava Lasson 14:14.08; 55 hurdles: 1. Lucy Buchmayr 9.61, 2. Julia Schena 9.71, 3. Hannah Steinberg 10.56; 4x200: 1. Buchmayr, Felts, Shay, Stroope (1:51.34); 4x400: 1. Reese Bromby, Loomes, Parker, Murray (4:34.08); HJ: 1. Schena 4-10, 2. Gabrie Riethmueller 4-8, 3. Lilly Pons 4-6; LJ: 1. Pons 14-6.50, 2. Buchmayr 14-3.50; SP: 3. Morrissey 24-4.50
Records: Newburyport 2-0
Amesbury 75, Hamilton-Wenham 21 (Girls)
Amesbury placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Bayleigh Shanahan 7.85; 300: 1. Shanahan 44.78, 3. Katherine Ishihara 50.08; 600: 1. Meagan McAndrews 1:51.49, 3. Haley Jezowski 2:12.20; 1,000: 1. Sarah Burdick 3:36.34, 2. Anna Tessmer 3:37.06; Mile: 2. Carly Testa 6:58.53, 3. Abby Morin 7:02.14; 2-Mile: 1. Cambyr Sullivan 12:56.81; 55 hurdles: 1. Lidya Belanger 9.79, 2. McAndrews 9.90, 3. Lindsey Williamson 10.71; 4x200: 1. Burdick, McAndrews, Williamson, Belanger (1:58.71); 4x400: 1. Tessmer, Smyth, Jezowski, Testa (5:06.21); HJ: 1. Jocelyn Smyth 4-6, 2. Belanger 4-6, 3. Jezowski 4-2; LJ: 2. Shanahan 13-11, 3. Williamson 12-5.50; SP: 1. Alexis LeBlanc 26-5.50, 2. Samya Clark 24-2.53, 3. Emma Dollas 21-8.50
Records: Amesbury 2-0
North Reading 57, Pentucket 42 (Girls)
Pentucket placers:
55 meter dash: 2. Sydney Trout 7.53, 3. Sage Smith 7.59; 300: 1. Trout 43.82; 600: 3. Lia Alsup 1:57.25; 1,000: 2. Sophia Clemente 3:42.71, 3. Cassidy Roche 3:43.22; Mile: 2. Libby Murphy 6:06.42; 2-Mile: 2. Kayle Dalgar 12:17.50, 3. Libby Murphy 12:49.64; 55 hurdles: 2. Wynter Smith 9.35, 3. Meaghan Grenham 9.69; 4x200: 1. Trout, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant, Sage Smith (1:47.45); HJ: 1. Delaney Meagher 5-4, 2. W. Smith 5-0, 3. R. Gallant 4-10; LJ: 3. Sage Smith 16-1; SP: 2. Riley Bucco 28-4.50
Records: Pentucket 0-1
