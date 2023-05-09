Both the future and present of the Newburyport girls track program look very bright.
Over the weekend, the Clipper girls won the CAL Freshmen-Sophomore Meet held at Ipswich, with the team racing to first place in an impressive five events. The Newburyport boys placed sixth, and got event wins from Jalen Rose in the 400 and triple jump, and two seconds by Ben Corneau in the 100 and 200.
But moving back to the girls, it was a banner day for the program.
Current varsity stalwarts and Daily News All-Stars Devin Stoope (long jump) and Morgan Felts (400) each won events, and then teammed with Grace Parsons and Chloe Raby to take first in the 4x100. The Clippers then also got victories from Kayley Simons in the discus, and the 4x800 team of Catherine Duchesne, Ciara Geraghty, Devon Davis and Maya LaRosa.
Rising star Lucy Buchmayr also had a strong day, taking second in both the 100-meter and 400 hurdles. Newburyport added a second from Grace Daigle in the discus, a third from Parsons in the 100 and a fourth from Sophie Johnson in the long jump.
Local track stars shine at Weston Twilight Meet
With schools from across the state in all divisions in attendance, plenty of local track stars still rose to the occasion and starred at the highly-competitive Weston Twilight Meet over the weekend.
Starting with Newburyport, a pair of distance runners posted some top times in program history. Two-time Daily News Cross Country MVP Bradford Duchesne finished sixth out of 64 runners in the Mile (4:24.46) to reach the podium, and his time was the fourth-fastest mile ever run in Clipper history. Not to be outdone, however, Abby Kelly raced to third out of 26 runners in the 2-Mile (11:17.74), with teammate Hailey LaRosa right behind her in fifth (11:20.07). Kelly’s time was the second-fastest ever in program history, while LaRosa’s was the third.
And lastly for the Clippers, Ethan Downs finished 20th out of 51 runners in the 800-meter in 2:00.34.
Moving over the Amesbury, which is in the middle of a terrific spring season, Aiden Donovan threw the shot put 52-3 to place second, behind only Allen Jiang of Lexington (54-00.50). Elsewhere, Michael Sanchez also picked up a second-place finish in the 400-meter (49.44), behind only Haverhill’s Natanael Vigo Catala (48.17), and his time was good enough to break the previous school record.
Pentucket’s day was highlighted by elite sophomore leaper Wynter Smith, who took second in the high jump with a personal-best clear of 5-2. The girls Swedish Relay team of Lia Goodwin, Sage Smith, Wynter Smith and Reese Gallant then added a third in school-record time (2:29.30). Moving over to the boys side, Jackson Neumann broke his lifetime best leap in the triple jump to reach the podium and place third (42-4.50). The Panthers also got a sixth from Will Pessina in the discus (138-10), a fifth from the Sprint Medley team of Yanni Kakouris, Matt Beaulieu, Braeden Roche and Jackson Beauparlant (3:39.68), and a third from the Distance Medley relay of Thomas Sunkenberg, Owen Tedeschi, Stratton Seymour and Jack Fahey (11:29.01).
Lastly, Triton got a 23rd from Griffin White in the Mile (4:35.11), an 11th from Cole Jacobsen in the Steeplechase (7:01.61) and a 12th from Liam Kneeland in the discus (131-10). For the girls, Daily News All-Stars Teagan Wilson and Erin Wallwork crushed with fourth-place finishs in the triple-jump (35-6.00) and 2-Mile (11:19.24), respectively. Anna Romano also added a 20th in the 800-meter for the Vikings (2:29.77).
