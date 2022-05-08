The Newburyport boys track and field team stayed undefeated on the season with a 78-67 win over North Reading on Friday.
Will Acquaviva was outstanding for the Clippers (6-0), winning three events on the day. The junior won the 100-meter (11.3), 200-meter (22.8) and 400-meter dashes (50.3), and teammates Adam Bovee and Zach Rosa also performed well in the 200.
The Clippers also got event wins from Ean Hynes in the long jump (19-6.50), Grayson Fowler in the high jump (6-0), TJ Carleo in the mile (4:30.9), Ethan Downs in the 800 (1:59.8) and Bradford Duchesne in the 2-mile (9:53.8).
LaPointe breaks record again! Wins at Weston
It’s safe to say it at this point: Max LaPointe is unbelievable.
After breaking the Amesbury discus record for the second time this spring just a few days prior, the senior went to the popular Weston Twilight Invitational on Saturday and did it yet again. His throw of 166-0 not only broke the school record, but won him the event by over an incredible 20 feet (2nd: Brennan Ibbitson, Holliston, 144-10).
He set the now old record of 161-4 in Thursday’s meet against Ipswich.
Burns wins triple jump at Weston
On Saturday, Parker Burns did something that no other Triton track and field athlete has ever accomplished.
With his first attempt in the triple jump at the popular Weston Twilight Invitational, the junior posted a 42-1 to take first overall and become the first ever Viking to win an event at the meet. One of the competitors he beat out was Pentucket’s Jackson Neuman, who came in fifth (40-0).
The Vikings also saw Teagan Wilson make some history.
The junior leaped 35-5 in the triple jump, which was good for third overall in the meet and is also No. 3 all-time in the Triton record books.
